Billy Strings Plays ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and Shares Tour Dates

Grammy Award-winning musician, Billy Strings, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (October 25) and performed his signature heart-pumping acoustic bluegrass music for a rendition of the song, “Red Daisy.”

Watch the performance for the song from Strings’ album, Renewal, below.

Of Renewal, which Strings released earlier this year, the guitar player recently said in a statement, “I listen to this album now and it’s emotional. I could sit there and tweak it forever, but there’s a point where it’s like building a house of cards. Yeah, I could add an extra tower on top, but it might collapse. I’ve always doubted myself, and I still do, but this album makes me think, ‘Hey, you’re doing all right, kid. You just need to keep going.’”

Strings, who won a Grammy last year for Best Bluegrass Album for his 2019 album, Home, also performed two songs from the album recently on Austin City Limits, along with friend Sarah Jarosz. You can see it in full here.

In addition to the new late-night television show performance, Strings is now out on the road, with a number of dates ahead. To see a full list of those, which stretch from October to 2022, see below.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 29—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 30—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 31—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

November 3—Milwaukee, WI—The Riverside Theater (SOLD OUT)

November 4—Minneapolis, MN—The Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 5—Minneapolis, MN—The Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 6—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

November 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore

November 11—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

November 12—Richmond, VA—Virginia Credit Union Live (SOLD OUT)

November 13—Washington, DC—The Anthem (SOLD OUT)

November 15—Portland, ME—State Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 16—Portland, ME—State Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 17—Boston, MA—Boch Center Wang Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 19—Wilkes-Barre, PA—Mohegan Sun Arena

November 20—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

November 21—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore

November 30—New Orleans, LA—The Civic Theater (SOLD OUT)

December 1—New Orleans, LA—The Civic Theater (SOLD OUT)

December 2—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

December 3—Austin, TX—ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

December 4—Dallas, TX—The Factory in Deep Ellum (SOLD OUT)

December 9—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern

December 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

December 11—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

December 12—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern

December 17—Nashville, TN—Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)

December 18—Nashville, TN—Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)

December 30—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)

December 31—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)

January 1—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)

February 27—Tempe, AZ—Innings Festival

April 1-3—Olympic Valley, CA—WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

August 26-28—Tisbury, MA—Beach Road Weekend



RENEWAL TRACKLIST

1. Know It All

2. Secrets

3. Love and Regret

4. Heartbeat of America

5. In The Morning Light

6. This Old World

7. Show Me The Door

8. Hellbender

9. Red Daisy

10. The Fire On My Tongue

11. Nothing’s Working

12. Hide and Seek

13. Ice Bridges

14. Fire Line

15. Running The Route

16. Leaders

Photo Credit: Jesse Faatz