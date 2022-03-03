Billy Strings Shares New Summer Tour Dates

Accomplished guitarist Billy Strings has shared new summer tour dates, which span June through August. The announcement comes just weeks after Strings announced a swath of spring dates.

The summer dates will kick off on June 15 in Dayton, Ohio, making stops in Baltimore, Louisville, Indianapolis, and Minneapolis.

According to a press statement, tickets for the shows will go on sale in two phases with the first eight dates on-sale Monday, March 7 at 10:00 am local time and the remaining shows going on-sale Monday, March 14 at 10:00 am local time.

Strings took to social media to announce the news. “SUMMER ’22 We are coming for you! Playing some of our biggest rooms to date. Get early access by signing up for presale NOW on http://billystrings.com/tour.”

(American Songwriter talked with Strings last year and found out the origin of his perfect nickname, which you can read all about HERE.)

Check out the full list of Strings’ extensive 2022 tour dates below. And see upcoming Billy Strings Concerts HERE.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 3—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

March 4—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

March 5—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

March 9—Cleveland, OH—KeyBank State Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 11—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 12—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 15—Boston, MA—Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

March 26—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)

March 27—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)

April 1—Olympic Valley, CA—WinterWonderGrass Tahoe (SOLD OUT)

April 9—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl

April 10—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl

April 13—Santa Ana, CA—Observatory (SOLD OUT)

April 15—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

April 16—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 21—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

April 22—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

April 23—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 29—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 30—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 1—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 5—New Orleans, LA—New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 6—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

May 7—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

May 8—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 13—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 14—Denver, CO—Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

June 15—Dayton, OH—Rose Music Center at The Heights (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

June 16—Maryland Heights, MO—Saint Louis Music Park (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

June 18—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo

June 23—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

June 24—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

June 25—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

June 29—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17 (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

June 30—Scranton, PA—Peach Music Festival

July 2—Baltimore, MD—Pier Six Pavilion (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

July 3—Baltimore, MD—Pier Six Pavilion (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

July 22—Louisville, KY—Iroquois Amphitheater (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

July 23—Louisville, KY—Iroquois Amphitheater (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

July 24—Louisville, KY—Iroquois Amphitheater (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

July 29—Indianapolis, IN—TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

July 30—Indianapolis, IN—TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 4—Saint Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival

August 5—Minneapolis, MN—Surly Brewing Festival Field (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 6—Moorhead, MN—Bluestem Amphitheater (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 9—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 10—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 12—Troutdale, OR—McMenamins Edgefield (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 13—Troutdale, OR—McMenamins Edgefield (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 14—Redmond, WA—Marymoor Park (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 26-28—Tisbury, MA—Beach Road Weekend

Photo: Jesse Faatz / Sacks & Co