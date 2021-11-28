Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi Releases New Single (and Cologne), “Scent of Dark”

Black Sabbath’s acclaimed lead guitarist, Tony Iommi, released a new heavy single, “Scent of Dark,” his first new rock music in eight years.

Iommi released the new song—and cologne of the same name—in conjunction with Italian perfumier Xerjoff. Iommi knows how people might respond to the strange partnership, telling Rolling Stone he doesn’t mind.

“They’ll think I’ve gone mad,” Iommi told the outlet. “It’s something I would’ve never thought of involving myself in. But it’s been nice to be involved in it.”

In addition, Xerjoff founder Sergio Momo also plays guitar on the new release “Scent of Dark.” Check out the new instrumental track below.

The music video for “Scent of Dark” was shot outside Gloucestershire, England at Sudeley Castle.

“The only trouble is, when I was outside filming, I had an audience,” Iommi said to Rolling Stone. “All the people that go around viewing the castle were standing there watching me, looking like, ‘What’s he doing? Oh, dear.’”

Speaking to the musicianship on the song, Iommi said: “I’ve recorded a lot of riffs and tracks [in recent years] with Mike Exeter. And with this one, I couldn’t imagine who would sing on it; it just seemed ideal to put it down as an instrumental. I’ve had the main part for a while, and I just added some new parts to it. Then I added these other gloomier riffs to make it blend in with this perfume idea. I really liked the idea of using some violins and cellos and stuff, and so we did on this track.”

Iommi shared the new collaboration news on social media, saying, “Introducing ‘Scent of Dark’. A fusion of new Iommi music, video and unique fragrance blended by Xerjoff’s Sergio Momo with major input from Tony.”

Iommi will also likely be heard from again soon on bandmate Ozzy Osbourne’s new solo album. The new album will feature a star-studded guitarist lineup that includes Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton, and longtime pals and collaborators, Zakk Wylde and Tony Iommi.

“On this new album, I’m working with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi, and Zakk [Wylde],” said Osbourne on his radio show, Ozzy Speaks, on the Sirius XM channel, Ozzy’s Boneyard.

He added, “You just write the song and you just ask them to sing [or play] what you [give them]. The good thing is it’s interesting to work with somebody else. But the bad thing is if it don’t work, you can’t [just let it go] ’cause they’ll get all pissed off.”

