Blake Shelton Delivers Rousing Performance of “Honey Bee”; Vince Gill, Ronnie Dunn, & More Join Oklahoma Show

Many of Blake Shelton’s fellow Okies joined him onstage Saturday (March 30.) The country star decided to turn the final night of his Back to the Honky-Tonk Tour “into this huge, fun jam night.” The event, benefited the Country Music Hall of Fame and its educational programs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Blake Shelton And Friends Put on A Show

The All for the Hall Event, held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, featured Shelton and other Oklahoma country sensations. Vince Gill, Ronnie Dunn, Kristin Chenoweth, Wade Hayes and The Swon Brothers all performed.

The “Ol’ Red” singer seemed more than happy to share the spotlight. However, he still commanded that spotlight during a rousing performance of his 2011 hit “Honey Bee.”

You’ll be my soft and sweet / I’ll be your strong and steady / You’ll be my glass of wine / I’ll be your shot of whiskey, Shelton sang in his signature twang.

“Honey Bee” reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country songs chart in July 2011. The track also received a GRAMMY nod for Best Country Solo Performance, although it lost to Taylor Swift’s “Mean.”

Toby Keith Remembered During “All for the Hall” Show

The “God’s Country” singer moved to Nashville at 17 shortly after his high school graduation. He eventually signed with Giant Records.

You might have heard of Shelton’s debut single that wasn’t. Toby Keith’s 2000 hit “I Wanna Talk About Me” originally went to the former Voice coach. However, the label decided the track was unsuitable for a lead-off single. So the song went to Keith, who turned it into one of 20 No. 1 hits.

It seems poetic, then, that Shelton and Keith eventually grew so close. And it makes the news that Keith planned to join his friend at the BOK Center before his death in February. The country star died at age 62 after a three-year battle with stomach cancer.

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Praises Reba McEntire and Toby Keith for Helping Inspire His Music Career]

“I got to tell you this, Toby wanted to do it,” Shelton told Storme Warren of The Big 615 channel during a recent interview.

Warren assured the 10-time Country Music Association award winner that his buddy would be there in spirit. During the show, Gill dedicated his performance of his 1995 hit “Go Rest High on That Mountain” to Keith’s memory.

Featured image by Jason Davis/Getty Images