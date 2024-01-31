Gwen Stefani Reveals Super Bowl Sunday Plans With Husband Blake Shelton: “Why Are We Even Having This Conversation?”

Everyone knows the snacks are the real star of any Super Bowl party. Perhaps no one knows this better than Gwen Stefani, who is already looking forward to indulging with husband Blake Shelton after she completes her set for for the Super Bowl’s pregame TikTok Tailgate.

‘You Have to Do It Right!’

The singer told People that negotiations have already begun between her and Shelton regarding the pair’s postgame feast — and Stefani hinted that these discussions are getting heated. Super Bowl snacks are serious business, after all.

“For us, it’s all about how do you make it the most saturated Super Bowl food? Iconic Super Bowl food?” Stefani said. “Because [Blake] was like, ‘Oh, should we do this?’ And I’m like, ‘No, that’s not Super Bowl.’ You have to do it right!”

However, Stefani admitted that these conversations may be futile.

“I said to [Blake], I was like, ‘Why are we even having this conversation? You know that I’m going to blow it in the first 15 minutes,” Stefani told People with a laugh.

“I’m going to blow through the seven-layer dip and I’m not going to be able to fit anything else in my stomach, and I’m going to be so mad the rest of the day.”

Stefani Set to Perform Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Live from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, Stefani will headline the fourth annual Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate, the pregame party before the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11

Fans can tune in on the @NFL account on TikTok to watch a a 50-minute set from Stefani, along with NFL special guests and TikTok creators.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)