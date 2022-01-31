Blake Shelton Serenades Young Fan, Goes Viral

Blake Shelton seems like one of the nicest guys in music. At one of his shows on Saturday (January 29), that became even more clear.

Shelton brought a young fan—a little boy named Wyatt, who was wearing a tiny backpack and tiny hat—on stage after noticing him in the crowd holding up a note. Shelton read part of that note to the crowd. “Your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, six years old, waiting on a heart transplant,” read the message.

Then Shelton addressed the crowd, holding up the note: “Think y’all are having a bad day put that in perspective right there, man.”

The note also asked Shelton if Wyatt could sing the song with him—Shelton’s 2019 hit, “God’s Country.” Check out the fan-made clip of Shelton and Wyatt singing together.

Blake Shelton singing "God's Country" with Wyatt

1/29/2022



🎥: Harley McKee pic.twitter.com/iTxvb3zoX0 — B ♡ G (@iloveBlakexGwen) January 30, 2022

Shelton, who makes headlines often as both a singer and songwriter as well as in his role as host of the popular singing competition show The Voice, also raised eyebrows a few months back after writing a song for his new bride, Gwen Stefani.

When the songwriter was tasked with writing vows for his wedding to Stefani in July, the “Sangria” singer opted to do one better. He did what he does best: he wrote her a song.

“Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead,” said Shelton. “I reached out to my buddy Craig Wiseman, who is a world-class songwriter, to help me write and structure something that would stand the test of time. I’m really proud of ‘We Can Reach The Stars’ and I’m really honored to be with her. That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I’m thrilled to share this song with the world.”

The result of Blake’s efforts is the closing track for his latest Body Language Deluxe album, which dropped on December 3. Throughout the song, Shelton shares his feelings for his new bride, wearing his heart on his sleeve. You know you amaze my heart / You saved my heart.