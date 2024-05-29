Blake Shelton’s Frenemy and Former ‘The Voice’ Co-Star Clowns Him Over New Post Malone Duet

Blake Shelton recently teased his duet with Post Malone on social media as Posty makes his way into the country music world. He recently performed at the ACM Awards, debuting a new song and doing a solo version of his Morgan Wallen duet. Now, he’s working his way through more country legends and pairing up with Shelton.

The video Shelton posted on Instagram features him sitting at his kitchen island and playing a video of the unreleased song. From the snippet, fans have unofficially named the song “Somebody Pour Me a Drink.”

Shelton captioned the post with the eyeball emoji and tagged Post Malone. Post replied with beer emojis, lending itself to the unofficial fan title. Fans flocked to the comments of the post to share their excitement.

“You’re so happy and its the most beautiful thing in the world to see,” one fan replied to Post Malone’s comment, noting how at home he’s looked playing country music recently. “It’s cowboy season for posty,” another replied, to which other people commented, “This is one of his best seasons yet!! Country Posty is the bessssttttt.”

Other fans asked for the release date of the new song. “Yesss release the date!!! Don’t play with us Blake!!!” one fan demanded. Others claimed it would be the song of the summer, expressing their love and excitement for the collaboration.

Carson Daly Clowns Blake Shelton, Engages in Good-Natured Teasing with Former The Voice Co-Star

Carson Daly—who continues to host The Voice—also joined in on the comments, though his take was more of the good-natured ribbing kind than the genuine excitement of fans.

“Posty must have lost a bet!” he commented with a laughing emoji. Most fans replied with laughing emojis as well, joining in on the subtle diss between friends. Some took it a little more seriously, writing, “but it sounds so good,” and “nahh he just knows good music.”

Overall, it looks like there’s more country music coming from Post Malone as he makes the rounds through collaborations. Fans can’t wait for his new music, and to see who he collabs with next.

As for the Shelton-Daly relationship, it looks to be as fun and lighthearted as ever.

“Carson’s a grumpy old man,” Blake Shelton told PEOPLE in 2023, who said his friendship with Daly works “because it rolls off my back and he’s OK with me making fun of him.”



“He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me,” Shelton added. “He is just one of those guys where he’s got a backache, or he’s mad I’m taking too long. He’s just always chewing my a** out about something.”

