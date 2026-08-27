Dolly Parton’s Sister Reveals the Remarkably Selfless Offer She Made to Doctors Before Her Death

For many around the world, Dolly Parton was an icon. A legendary voice in country music who used her talents to help the community around her. That same voice took her from Nashville all the way to Hollywood. If that wasn’t enough, she took entertainment to an entirely different level with Dollywood. Although millions mourned her loss, for Stella, she lost her sister. While celebrating Dolly’s life, Stella revealed that even in her final days, she thought of others when discussing treatments with her team of doctors.

Struggling with several health issues over the last year, a representative for the singer explained how Dolly passed away following a brief battle with cancer. Coming as a shock to some, Stella offered a different outlook on her cancer battle.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a message on Instagram, Stella recalled the countless hours they would spend on the phone during their morning coffee chats. No longer able to have those same conversations, she couldn’t help but know that Dolly had gained her wings. “My big sister Dolly got her wings this past Tuesday. If anyone gets to heaven I’m sure she made it right on time. I know she’s showing out big time, in all her sparkles and shine. That was my sister’s way.”

[RELATED: Stevie Nicks Remembers Spending the “Best Week Ever” With Dolly Parton: “It Was Like a Master Class”]

The Sacrifice Dolly Parton Was Willing To Make For Others

With Dolly spending more than a few decades in the spotlight, her generosity was unmatched. Always finding unique ways to give back, the singer promoted a world of community, respect, and love.

But for Stella, Dolly shined the brightest near the end. “What the world saw is exactly who she was, so much so, she told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future.”

Play video

While her body failed, Dolly was more than willing to be used for a greater good. “My sister was always thinking of others, and if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up, give more of your time and resources, as she continued to do to the very end.”

Thanking fans for their support throughout the difficult time, Stella urged them to always follow in Dolly’s light. “She left the world a better place by being in it, so let’s follow her example. Love and respect to all of you.”

(Photo by Jerry Fitzgerald/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)