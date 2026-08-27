Randy Travis’ Emotional Goodbye to Dolly Parton Will Leave You in Tears: “Now, It’s Your Turn to Dance With Carl”

Back in 1989, Randy Travis and Dolly Parton joined forces to create one of the most memorable moments in CMA Awards history. It might come as a shock, but it had nothing to do with their singing abilities. Instead, the historic moment came when Dolly decided to take a seat on his lap. And while enjoying her time there, she explained how she could win over the country singer with her “BIG ideas.” Just one hilarious moment in Dolly’s rhinestone career, Travis remembered the singer with an emotional tribute.

On Tuesday, the world lost one of its brightest stars with Dolly passing away at 80. Posting a collage of pictures of their time together, Travis insisted that humanity lost one of its greatest angels when she passed. “From our hearts to the throne of glory, we release one of our greatest angels….our butterfly, Dolly. I’ve been blessed to know many wonderful folks throughout my career in country music; but, none quite like you, Dolly.”

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Travis wasn’t interested in the accolades or milestones that Dolly crossed throughout her career. Instead, he focused on the magic that she possessed and her ability to make every person feel heard. “You had a way of making everyone around you feel most important. Your kindness was genuine, your faith strong, your humor lit up a room, and that beautiful heart of yours was even bigger than the remarkable voice the world fell in love with.”

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Randy Travis Reveals The Best Gift Dolly Parton Ever Gave The World

Outside the glitz and glamour of stardom, Travis was sure to add that when facing his own hurdles, Dolly acted as a lighthouse for hope. “I’ll always be grateful for the memories, the conversations, the laughs, and the goodness you showed me through the years—especially during the chapters of my life when your encouragement meant more than you probably ever knew.”

While fans, artists, and fellow singers will celebrate her life and light through her music, Travis knew that Dolly’s real gift was just being her. “You gave country music some of its sweetest memories and most iconic songs; but, you gave the world something greater…yourself. And, you gave it all!”

And after giving so much of herself to the world, Travis believed Dolly could finally rest. Reunited with her beloved Carl Dean, the woman who spent a lifetime making others smile could finally rest.

(Photo via Randy Travis/Instagram)