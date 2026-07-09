Kevin Bacon Mourns the Death of the ‘Footloose’ Soundtrack Icon He Calls “One of the Great Voices of Rock”

Although Bonnie Tyler passed away on July 8, the singer’s impact remains timeless thanks to hits like “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “It’s a Heartache.” While her career brought her countless accolades, she was immortalized in Hollywood when she joined the production of Footloose to record the track, “Holding Out for a Hero.” Eventually releasing her own music video for the song, Tyler introduced the anthem to an even wider audience. Easily one of the greatest movie soundtracks, the film’s star, Kevin Bacon, admitted he couldn’t have done it without Tyler.

The famed Welsh singer sadly passed away after being placed in an induced coma months ago. The decision was made following an emergency intestinal surgery. In June, the family shared some positive news when it was announced that Tyler was out of the coma but remained in intensive care. Tyler died at 75.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

As the entertainment industry honors her talent and career, Bacon declared her to be “one of the great voices of rock” in comments to Entertainment Weekly. It was Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” that gave the actor the strength to drive a tractor into danger in one of the film’s most memorable scenes. Recalling that moment, Bacon insisted, “I could not imagine chicken racing a tractor to any other song. RIP.”

Play video

[RELATED: Family of Bonnie Tyler Heartbroken Over “Total Eclipse of the Heart” Singer’s Unexpected Death]

Catherine Zeta-Jones Thanks Bonnie Tyler For The “Joy” She Brought

Tyler’s impact on Hollywood went far beyond Footloose. The film first hit theaters in February 1984. 20 years later, in 2004, Dreamworks used the song during the second installment of its massive Shrek franchise.

Play video

If that wasn’t enough, Tyler apparently did private performances for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Catherine Zeta-Jones shared the time that the singer performed at her wedding to Michael Douglas. “We are photographed here together the night before my wedding. She sang and rocked it at my wedding. An extraordinary woman with vocals to match. A one of kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met.”

Considering herself lucky to have known and been related to Tyler, Zeta-Jones concluded, “Thank you Bonnie for the joy you brought so many. Sleep tight beautiful lady. We shall forever ‘Keep A Welcome In The Hillsides’ of Wales for you.”

The outpouring of tributes from Hollywood and the music industry reflects just how deeply Tyler influenced generations of artists and fans. Although she is gone, she was and remains the only hero we all needed.

(Photo by Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images)