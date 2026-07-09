Family of Bonnie Tyler Heartbroken Over “Total Eclipse of the Heart” Singer’s Unexpected Death

On July 8, Bonnie Tyler, the voice behind iconic songs like “More Than a Lover,” sadly passed away at 75. Throughout her career, the hitmaker accumulated more than a few accolades thanks to releasing over a dozen albums. Her last, The Best Is Yet to Come, was released in 2021. Although Tyler never stopped performing, the singer struggled with health issues that led to her being placed in an induced coma. While not the news fans wanted to hear, Tyler made sure to leave an enduring mark on the music industry.

Back in May, it was reported that Tyler needed to undergo emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal. After the surgery, the singer continued to have health problems that led to doctors putting her in an induced coma. Although she was brought out of the coma in June, Tyler still needed intensive care.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a picture of the singer on Instagram, Tyler’s team wrote, “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for. We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

[RELATED: Bonnie Tyler Wakes From Month-Long Coma, Still “Very Unwell”]

Bonnie Tyler Takes Over The World With “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”

With the family navigating the heartbreaking news, fans filled the comment section with fond memories of the singer. “I’m heartbroken. ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ will always remind me of some of the happiest memories of my life. Thank you for everything. Rest in peace Bonnie.” Another person added, “Heartbroken to read this! Rest peacefully Bonnie! Thank you for sharing your wonderful talent with the world!”

Play video

While Tyler spent decades in the music industry, nothing compared to when she released “Total Eclipse of the Heart” in 1983. Placed on her fifth studio album, Faster Than the Speed of Night, the singer soared to No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United States. Even the album topped the charts in some countries. In the United States, it peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200.

Just one chapter in Tyler’s remarkable career, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” helped cement her place among music’s greatest voices. From chart-topping albums to sold-out performances, she spent decades sharing her passion with audiences across the globe. Her legacy now lives on through the timeless songs that continue to connect with fans.



(Photo by kpa/United Archives via Getty Images)