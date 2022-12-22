Book About Slash’s Guitar Collection Coming in 2023

Slash is recognizing the instruments he’s used throughout his career with a book.

The famed guitarist takes a deep dive into his career and the memories made with the many instruments he’s played in The Collection: Slash, available in January. Written by Chris Vinnicombe of Guitar.com, the hard cover photo book features stories straight from Slash about the instruments he’s played on albums and live shows over the course of his more than four-decade career as guitarist for Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, his own band Slash’s Snakepit and more. The book also features personal insight behind the music.

Fans will get to see many photos of Slash and his expansive guitar collection, along with interviews with Gibson’s Director of Brand Experience, Mark Agnesi. The photos were taken by members of the Gibson Guitar team and rock music photographer Ross Halfin, who’s been a longtime friend of Slash’s.

Photos in the book show close-up shots of his Epiphone guitar and instruments sitting in velvet cases. Other photos show the wear and tear his guitars have endured, along with a shot of Slash shirtless and covered in rainbow confetti as he plays the guitar behind his head. Among the personal stories he recounts is how he drunkenly named one of his guitars “Jessica.”

“One of the key things is the neck,” Slash explains in the book about how he picks an instrument (quote via Gibson Publishing). “And then the most important factor is what it sounds like. I’m really sensitive to nuances in a Les Paul and I’m very tuned in to what each one sounds like. That’s how I go about picking which one I want to take out.”

The book is available for preorder now and will be released via Gibson Publishing in January 2023. There is also a custom edition available autographed by the legendary guitar player, with only 500 copies available. It comes with a Slash bandana, a mini Les Paul guitar and other goods.

Photo Credit: Gibson Publishing