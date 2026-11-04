Born 93 Years Ago Today in England, the Four-Time Grammy Winner Known as “The Musical Voice of James Bond”

Even if you’ve never seen a James Bond film in your life, you’ve likely heard at least a couple of theme songs from the decades-old film series. Perhaps the most memorable and well-known theme song is the one that John Barry composed for the 1962 film in the series, Dr. No. Barry composed the scores for a whopping 11 James Bond films between 1963 and 1987. And his career as one of the finest composers of his era goes beyond the James Bond franchise.

John Barry was born on this day, November 3, 1933. Let’s celebrate the icon’s birthday by looking back at his electrifying career in film composition.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Legacy and Career of John Barry

Play video

John Barry Prendergast was born on November 3, 1933, in York, England. His mother, a classical pianist, inspired his love of music. His father, likewise, was a cinema owner and projectionist who inspired Barry’s love of film. It was only natural that he would become a film composer.

Barry is most famous for composing the scores for 11 different James Bond films in the mid-1960s through the late 1980s. A few noteworthy Bond films he scored include Goldfinger (1964), You Only Live Twice (1967), and The Man With The Golden Gun (1974). He composed one of the most famous James Bond themes, a jazzy, big-band rendition of the theme for the first entry in the James Bond series, the 1962 film Dr. No.

Outside of his work in the James Bond universe, Barry composed countless scores for other films. He won an Oscar for Best Original Score for Out Of Africa, released in 1985. He also won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score for his work on the 1990 film Dances With Wolves. Barry is also known for scoring films like Born Free (1966), The Lion In Winter (1968), A View To A Kill (1985), among many more. Barry was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his work in music in 1999. In his native England, Barry also wrote the theme for the cult-favorite series The Persuaders! In 1971.

John Barry passed away on January 30, 2011, at the age of 77, in New York. His work’s influence still lives on, and few film composers have been able to match his talent.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images