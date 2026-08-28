Brad Paisley Gets Emotional Performing the Song He Shared With Dolly Parton: “I Never Thought It Would Be About Her, but It Is”

The tributes continue to pour in for Dolly Parton. After spending several decades in country music, the icon sadly passed away at 80. Leaving behind a legacy that would forever be remembered, it appeared that the entire world took a moment to honor the Queen of Country. But for Brad Paisley, Dolly was more than just country music royalty. She was a friend. And when recently performing “When I Get Where I’m Going,” he never imagined the song would become about her.

Entertaining fans in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Paisley performed a few of his hit songs like “She’s Everything”, “Online,” and “I’m Still a Guy.” With fans loving every second, the singer found himself fighting back tears when he jumped into “When I Get Where I’m Going.”

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Before kicking off the first verse, Paisley discussed the importance of the song and how it quickly became a highlight of his career. “I sent it to Dolly. I said, ‘A couple of people in my life I’ve lost. I didn’t know if this would relate to you.’ And she immediately said, ‘Yes, let me sing on that.’ And [she] did… I never thought it would be about her, but it is.” Having spent time with Dolly, he added, “It’s everything she believed, and we will always love you for.”

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Reveals What Dolly Parton Told Her During Their Final Phone Call Just Weeks Before Her Death]

Brad Paisley Considered Dolly Parton A “Hero”

With Dolly bringing her vocals to “When I Get Where I’m Going,” Paisley watched as the song climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs. But for Paisley, it wasn’t about the charts or accolades. He was simply thrilled to have shared even a brief moment with Dolly.

Posting a separate tribute to Dolly with the same song, Paisley wrote in the caption, “I never imagined this day would come. Getting to know Dolly was life changing, but not just for me. For everyone. She seemed immortal. And in the spirit of what we sang together on this song, I believe she is.”

Not knowing what the future would hold, Paisley knew that without Dolly, it wouldn’t be as bright. “It won’t be the same down here without you Dolly. But what a legacy of goodness and art you leave for all of us. Goodbye hero. We will always love you.”

Dolly spent her life singing about faith, love, and community. And while Paisley never thought their song would become about her, it now carried an entirely different meaning.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM)