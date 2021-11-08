Brandi Carlile Covers Joni Mitchell’s LP ‘Blue’ at Carnegie Hall

Grammy Award-winning singer and performer Brandi Carlile took the stage at Carnegie Hall and performed the songs of Joni Mitchell’s famed 1971 album, Blue. The event came the night before Mitchell’s 78th birthday.

See Carlile sing “Happy Birthday” to Mitchell below.

Carlile took to social media on Sunday the following morning to share her thoughts, saying:

“I’m waking up this morning with a hard-earned headache 🥃 and a mountain of relief from having tackled the incomparable ‘Blue’ last night at @carnegiehall. The Greatest album of all time at the most important venue in the country – and I will never forget it! There’s more to say on this later…but thank you from the bottom of my heart to my incredible band and to the one and only birthday girl! @jonimitchell 💙 ‘Blue, I love you.'”

On Thursday (Nov. 4), Carlile posted a picture with the Hall of Fame songwriter, Mitchell, saying, “As I rehearse for Carnegie Hall I’m contemplating Blue and what an absolute blessing @jonimitchell is to the world…on a personal level she has influenced and inspired me deeply even if she never sang a note. I hope I do Joni proud this weekend!



‘Blue, here is a shell for you.

Inside you’ll hear a sigh a foggy lullaby

There is your song from me’ 💙“

Carlile, who recently released her best-selling memoir, Broken Horses, and popular new LP, In These Silent Days, has been making headline after headline, including a recent announcement that she’d like to take over as the new lead singer of Soundgarden.

She also recently performed on Saturday Night Live and Ellen and released new tour dates (below). It’s Carlile’s world and we’re all just living in it!

This was the second time Carlile performed Blue in its entirety. The first was at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on October 14, 2019. Check out the full setlist from Saturday here and see two videos from 2019 below.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

(On-sale this Friday, October 29 at 10:00am local time)

February 1-5—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

April 22—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush 2022

April 29—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival

June 11—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 24—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre†

July 8—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 9—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 30—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center+

August 6—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island#

August 18—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion§

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre~

September 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

October 21—Boston, MA—TD Garden^

October 22—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden^

*with special guests Sarah McLachlan and Lucius and featuring Celisse

†with special guest Lucius

‡with special guests Indigo Girls and Celisse and featuring Lucius

+with special guests Lake Street Dive and Celisse

#with special guests Ani DeFranco and Celisse

§with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

~with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell

^with special guest Brittany Howard

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images