Brandi Carlile Plays “You And Me On The Rock” on ‘Ellen’; Expresses Disappointment with Grammys; Hypes Tour Dates

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Brandi Carlile, visited the popular daytime television show The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, October 27 to perform her new single, “You And Me On The Rock.”

Check out the video below.

But earlier in the week, the decorated artist took a moment to express her disappointment with the Grammy decision-makers, who recently shifted her song submission from the American Roots Category to Pop.

“Americana/American Roots music is more than a genre to me,” Carlile posted on Instagram. “It represents my community, my family, my friends and my beautiful island of misfits. I am also proud that it represents a great number of people actively WORKING to platform marginalized people – LGBTQIA, women, and people of color (who, of course, actually built the genre).

“The importance of staying and working within Americana is greater than just me. There is not a moment where I don’t view my role as something larger. I feel great responsibility in representing marginalized queer people in rural America who are raised on country and roots music but are repeatedly and systematically rejected by the correlating culture. Every rung I can sling my gay sequined boot up on top of gets queer people a little higher on the ladder to being seen as just a bit more human in the great American roots landscape

“I am very proud to be the Americana Association’s Artist of the Year two years in a row and to have debuted at number one on the Billboard Americana chart! It was an honor to have made my album at the same place I made my last one….and with all the same folks! Same producers and band. I cut every song live with acoustic guitars, vintage electrics plugged into old fender amps, beautifully aged pianos and with my foghorn vocals bleeding into every mic.

“While I’m incredibly flattered to be considered “pop” as a 40-year-old crooning lesbian mother, I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit surprised and disappointed to learn the Recording Academy decided to move “Right On Time” out of the American Roots genre and into the pop category.

Being recognized by the Grammys — in any form — is a great honor. I just want folks to know this wasn’t my decision. Regardless, it doesn’t change who I am or what my Americana community continues to mean to me.”

Carlile, who is also recently a New York Times best-selling author, appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. You can see those performances below.

She tweeted about her appearance, gushing with gratitude: “You sure do know how to make a girls dreams come true @nbcsnl! The twins and I are eternally grateful to have shared the stage with the comedic genius that is @jasonsudeikis and the wonderful once in a lifetime cast and crew at SNL – I will NEVER forget it.”

You sure do know how to make a girls dreams come true @nbcsnl! The twins and I are eternally grateful to have shared the stage with the comedic genius that is @jasonsudeikis and the wonderful once in a lifetime cast and crew at SNL – I will NEVER forget it.🤘😍 https://t.co/Tvdj3wSFOT — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) October 24, 2021

The musician, who released her latest album, In These Silent Days, announced a set of 2022 tour dates this week, which you can see below, and purchase tickets here. Guests along the tour include Brittany Howard, Ani DiFranco, and several more.

Carlile has been posting on Twitter ever since, sharing the tweets from her collaborators, saying including one to Brittany Howard saying, “I can not WAIT to do these shows with you buddy!! It was only a matter of time before we joined forces and stormed the Gardens!!”

I can not WAIT to do these shows with you buddy!! It was only a matter of time before we joined forces and stormed the Gardens!! https://t.co/N5nuCaWetZ — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) October 25, 2021

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES BOLD

(On-sale this Friday, October 29 at 10:00am local time)

November 6—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall (SOLD OUT)

February 1-5—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

April 22—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush 2022

April 29—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival

June 11—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 24—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre†

July 8—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 9—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 30—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center+

August 6—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island#

August 18—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion§

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre~

September 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

October 21—Boston, MA—TD Garden^

October 22—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden^

*with special guests Sarah McLachlan and Lucius and featuring Celisse

†with special guest Lucius

‡with special guests Indigo Girls and Celisse and featuring Lucius

+with special guests Lake Street Dive and Celisse

#with special guests Ani DiFranco and Celisse

§with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

~with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell

^with special guest Brittany Howard

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images