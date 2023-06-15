Brandi Carlile Praises Garth Brooks Amidst Bud Light Controversy: “Right Side of History”

From Kid Rock taking an AK to cases of beer and many Bud Light drinkers protesting the company in the wake of a partnership with trans actor and comedian Dylan Mulvaney, beer has been in the news a lot as of late. And it doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Recently, country Garth Brooks was asked if he’ll be serving Bud Light when he opens the doors to his lower Broadway venue, to which Brooks said, “I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another… We’re going to serve every brand of beer.”

Brooks’ venue, Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, is currently under construction and is expected to open at some point this summer. Country singer John Rich also added his two cents, saying his customers won’t order Bud Light at his venue, but supports Brooks.

Now, though, multi-time Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile has thrown her hat into the mix, lauding Brooks. Responding to a tweet that said she and Brooks should collaborate, Carlile, who is openly gay, says, “I’m down! He’s an absolute gem and by the way- let’s not forget that Garth has been on the right side of history many times. This is just him doing it again.”

On the other hand, Kid Rock posted a video earlier this year, where he shot up a case of beer after a prior video was released where Mulvaney shared that Bud Light had sent her some personalized cans with her face on them.

Since then, anti-trans Bud Light drinkers, from politicians to concert ticket buyers and talking-heads have complained. Now, though, Brooks and Mulvaney have an ally in Carlile.

In the wake of the hub-bub, Bud Light has suffered a dip in sales, dropping from No. 1 to No. 2 in the market, falling to Modello, though that could have something to do with Cinco de Mayo last month. Time will (continue) to tell.

