Garth Brooks Addresses Bud Light Controversy—“We’re Going to Serve Every Brand of Beer”

Garth Brooks wants his Nashville bar to be a safe space for all. When the country hitmaker opens the doors to his lower Broadway venue, he will serve Bud Light.

Brooks addressed the controversial topic during Billboard Country Live at the 2023 CMA Fest. The alcoholic brand received backlash after tapping transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for their marketing campaign.

Following the launch, many consumers boycotted the beer – sinking their sales by 24.4%. As Riley Green changed “Bud Light” to “Coors Light” in his smash hit “I Wish Grandpas Never Die” on tour, Kid Rock shot at a stack of Bud Light with an automatic rifle.

Brooks confirmed that he would not be participating in the boycott. Instead, he hopes to keep Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk packed with Bud Light.

“I know this sounds corny,” admitted Brooks. “I want it to be the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks…I want it to be a place you feel safe in. I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse is nearby. After the campaign, the “All Summer Long” singer stopped providing Bud Light.

Brooks turned to his Facebook livestream on Monday evening (June 12) to double down on his stance on inclusivity. From Inside Studio G, the platinum-selling artist candidly addressed the heated topic and what it means for his entertainment space.

“Diversity. Inclusive. That’s me. That’s always been me,” stressed Brooks. “Everybody’s got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me.”

He continued, “I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So, I love diversity. All-inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man. They have their opinions. They have their beliefs. I have mine think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So, I love diversity. All-inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man. They have their opinions. They have their beliefs. I have mine.”

Brooks hopes customers enter his bar with an “open mind” and “love.” He encouraged any naysayers or transphobic individuals to seek other locations or test out acceptance at his bar.

“If you’re one of those people that just can’t do that, I get it,” he said. “If you ever are one of those people that want to try it, come. Let’s go have some fun.”

Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk is expected to open this summer in Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images