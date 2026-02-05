Kelly Clarkson Reassures Fans She Isn’t Done With Music as She Exits Her Talk Show

Since 2019, Kelly Clarkson has interviewed some of the biggest names in Hollywood and the music industry thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. Not only did the singer showcase her hosting ability, but the Kellyoke segment became an instant hit. With fans loving her take on different genres, the hitmaker recently announced that the current season would be her last. Wanting to focus on her life at home with her two children, she promised fans that this wasn’t the end of her career.

Speaking with People, a source close to Clarkson explained why she came to the decision to cancel her show. “After years of an intense daily schedule, she’s excited to move at a different pace and have more flexibility to spend time with her kids without the structure of a daily show.”

It should come as no surprise that hosting a talk show comes with a great deal of responsibility and stress. The source added, “This change gives her the space to be more present at home while still doing the creative work she loves. Kelly still wants to make music and perform, and she’s open to popping up on projects she enjoys, but nothing that requires an ongoing daily grind.”

Kelly Clarkson’s Theme For 2026

With Clarkson ready to focus on the career that first gained her the spotlight, the source shared the singer’s theme for 2026. “For her, this next phase is about balance.”

As for Clarkson, she took a moment to thank the crew and fans who helped carry the show for seven seasons. Posting a message on Instagram, she wrote, “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”

Gaining over 253,000 likes, fans filled the comment section with love and support for the memories she helped create over the years. And much like the singer, they were excited to see what the future held for Clarkson.

Though her talk show run is coming to an end, Clarkson made it clear that music remains close to her heart. As she steps into a new season of life, fans can expect the voice that started it all to take center stage once again.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)