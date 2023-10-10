Britney Spears Says She Wants to Cover Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons” Complete with a Jay-Z Verse

Britney Spears has big dreams, so she’s shooting for the stars.

Videos by American Songwriter

Is there a possibility that she, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z will collaborate on a song? Nothing yet officially, but the pop star posted to Instagram on October 9 to make the proposal that a remix of Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons” should be made featuring her and Jay-Z.

“So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge … so I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually!!!” she wrote in the caption. “Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it…what’s up ???”

[RELATED: Britney Spears’ ‘Crossroads’ Movie Is Heading Back to Theaters]

The video that accompanied the caption showed Spears dancing and twirling to “Daddy Lessons,” a track from Beyoncé’s smash 2016 album Lemonade. Later that year, a remix featuring The Chicks was released, and together, they performed it at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

While we wait for the remix to drop, Britney’s 2002 film Crossroads will be returning to movie theaters this fall for an exclusive fan event. It will run on October 23 and 25, as part of a special fan event hosted by Trafalgar Releasing, RCA Records and Sony Music Entertainment.

The theater re-release of Crossroads comes right as Spears puts out her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, on October 24.

The film will play in 875 theaters across 24 countries. The fan event also boasts a special sing-along featuring two of Spears’ tracks included with the film. Naturally, there will also be plenty of Crossroads-themed merch to coincide with the release — including some outfits seen in the film itself.

Entertainment Weekly has reported that there will be a special edition of the movie’s soundtrack released under RCA Records on October 20. It will include three new Spears remixes: “Overprotected” (Richi Lopez Remix), “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” (Snakehips Remix), and “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” (Frank Walker Remix).

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images