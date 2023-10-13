Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Postponed Canadian Tour Dates for Fall 2024

Last week, Bruce Springsteen announced the rescheduled concerts for his U.S. tour with the E Street Band that were postponed because he needs treatment for peptic ulcer disease, and now he’s revealed the new dates for the seven Canadian shows that were postponed.
The Canadian dates, which originally had been scheduled to take place in November of this year, all have been pushed back about a year. The rescheduled shows are as follows: Montreal, Quebec, on October 31; Toronto, Ontario, on November 3 and 6; Ottawa, Ontario, on November 9; Winnipeg, Manitoba, on November 13; Calgary, Alberta, November 16; Edmonton, Alberta, on November 19; and Vancouver, British Columbia, on November 22.
All of the concerts will take place at their originally scheduled venues. Tickets that were purchased for the postponed performances will be valid for the newly announced dates. Additional information about the shows, including details about receiving refunds, will be available at Ticketmaster.com.
Earlier this week, the Boss shared an update on his health status on a new episode of From My Home to Yours radio show on SiriusXM.
“Greetings from your favorite rock star with a bitch of a bellyache,” Springsteen declared at the beginning of the show.
He later went on to talk a bit about his postponed tour dates.
“Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows, for their understanding, he said. “I am deeply, but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at is, has been a monster, and is still, unfortunately, rocking my internal world. But it’s better this week than it was last.”
Springsteen finished by saying, “I want to thank everybody for their support and well wishes. We will see you in the new year, and we will bring it to you, in your town, at the top of our game. There’s no other way.”
As previously reported, some of Springsteen and the E Street Band’s rescheduled U.S. concerts will take place in March and April of 2024, while others will be held in August and September of next year.
Rescheduled Bruce Springsteen Tour Dates
Mar. 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Mar. 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Mar. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Mar. 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Apr. 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Apr. 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Apr. 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Apr. 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
Apr. 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
Apr. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
Sept. 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Oct. 31 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Centre Bell
Nov. 3 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 9 – Ottawa, ON, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
Nov. 13 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ Canada Life Centre
Nov. 16 – Calgary, AB, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 19 – Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Rogers Place
Nov. 22 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Rogers Arena