Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Postponed Canadian Tour Dates for Fall 2024

Last week, Bruce Springsteen announced the rescheduled concerts for his U.S. tour with the E Street Band that were postponed because he needs treatment for peptic ulcer disease, and now he’s revealed the new dates for the seven Canadian shows that were postponed.

The Canadian dates, which originally had been scheduled to take place in November of this year, all have been pushed back about a year. The rescheduled shows are as follows: Montreal, Quebec, on October 31; Toronto, Ontario, on November 3 and 6; Ottawa, Ontario, on November 9; Winnipeg, Manitoba, on November 13; Calgary, Alberta, November 16; Edmonton, Alberta, on November 19; and Vancouver, British Columbia, on November 22.

All of the concerts will take place at their originally scheduled venues. Tickets that were purchased for the postponed performances will be valid for the newly announced dates. Additional information about the shows, including details about receiving refunds, will be available at Ticketmaster.com.

Earlier this week, the Boss shared an update on his health status on a new episode of From My Home to Yours radio show on SiriusXM.

“Greetings from your favorite rock star with a bitch of a bellyache,” Springsteen declared at the beginning of the show.

He later went on to talk a bit about his postponed tour dates.

“Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows, for their understanding, he said. “I am deeply, but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at is, has been a monster, and is still, unfortunately, rocking my internal world. But it’s better this week than it was last.”

Springsteen finished by saying, “I want to thank everybody for their support and well wishes. We will see you in the new year, and we will bring it to you, in your town, at the top of our game. There’s no other way.”

As previously reported, some of Springsteen and the E Street Band’s rescheduled U.S. concerts will take place in March and April of 2024, while others will be held in August and September of next year.

Rescheduled Bruce Springsteen Tour Dates

Mar. 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Mar. 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Mar. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Mar. 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Apr. 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Apr. 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Apr. 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Apr. 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

Apr. 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

Apr. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Sept. 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oct. 31 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Centre Bell

Nov. 3 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 9 – Ottawa, ON, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 13 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ Canada Life Centre

Nov. 16 – Calgary, AB, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 19 – Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Rogers Place

Nov. 22 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Rogers Arena