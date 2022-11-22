Lukas Graham to Drop Reflective ‘4 (The Pink Album)’ in 2023

Lukas Graham frontman Lukas Forchhamer is putting his story to music with a new album, 4 (The Pink Album), available January 20.

Serving as the Danish pop singer-songwriter’s first album since 2018, 4 features 11 songs that chronicle Forchhamer’s journey over the past several years, including the unexpected loss of his father in 2012 and becoming a father to two children. In 2020, Forchhamer got sober and re-entered the studio with a refreshed mindset that led to 4. The track list includes “Wish You Were Here” – his duet with Khalid, co-written and produced by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder that was a top 10 hit in his home country of Denmark – along with “Share That Love” featuring G-Eazy,” “Home Movies” with country star Mickey Guyton and more.

“4 (The Pink Album) is pure self-reflection,” Forchhamer says in a press statement. “I’m not saying I’ll never have a drink ever again, but I went clean. It had gotten to the point of self-medicating, so I stopped. Over the past couple of years, it became fun to write songs again, go to rehearsal, and work with music. I embraced the art of it. I’m not trying to be a professional anymore, because all I want to do is be a happy amateur.”

4 (The Pink Album) is Lukas Graham’s fourth studio album. The project follows 3 (The Purple Album), which featured “Love Someone.” The song became a top 10 hit on the Billboard Adult Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts.

Lukas Graham rose to fame in 2015 with his globally successful hit “7 Years,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and garnered two Grammy nominations. The song appears on his 2015 Blue Album, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest-charting album by a Danish act in the U.S.



4 (The Pink Album) Tracklist:

“Stay Above” “Wish You Were Here (feat. Khalid)” “This Is Me Letting You Go” “Share That Love” (feat. G-Eazy)” “Home Movies” (feat. Mickey Guyton)” “All Of It All” “By The Way” “Lie” “Never Change” “Say Forever” “One By One”

