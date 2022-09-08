Bruce Springsteen to Stand Up for Heroes Alongside Jon Stewart and The Lumineers

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart will return for the annual Stand Up for Heroes music and comedy charity event on November 7 at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Elsewhere in the line-up are comedians Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross, and Iliza Schlesinger. To round out the line-up of musicians are the Lumineers and Broadway actress Amber Iman. Further additions will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 16th annual event will also act as the kick-off event for the 2022 New York Comedy Festival. Tickets for the event are on sale now. The show is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation, a non-profit that aids military veterans and their families. The organization was started in 2007 after ABC news correspondent Bob Woodruff suffered a traumatic brain injury while covering the Iraq war.

With supporting veterans being of particular importance to both Springsteen and Stewart, it’s easy to see why they have become fixtures at Stand Up for Heroes across the years. Springsteen has used the event in the past to flex his comedic chops with jokes that tend to lean towards the dirty side. His material last year involved a Nevada “cathouse” and an array of bodily fluids. You can check out the performance down below.

In addition to the comedy special, Springsteen is currently undergoing a sprawling U.S. tour that will take him into the first half of 2023. Find dates and tickets, HERE.

The tour caused a fair bit of controversy earlier in the year as his ticket prices were reaching prices of up to $5000 dollars. The prices were largely due to Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” model which seeks to squeeze out peer sites like StubHub and SeatGeek. The idea is that Ticketmaster can charge a large sum for tickets when they first go on sale and if the tickets are still available later on, the prices might drop.

Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, later came to his client’s defense after the prices began circulating online. “In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing. We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others… Regardless of the commentary about a modest number of tickets costing $1,000 or more, our true average ticket price has been in the mid-$200 range. I believe that in today’s environment, that is a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation.”

