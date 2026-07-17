Canadian Wildfires Derail Tour Plans for Sebastian Bach, John Mellencamp, The Black Keys, and More

With more than 800 wildfires ripping through Canada, the United States has already urged its citizens to take precautions as the smoke continues to travel south. With both governments combating the raging fires, the hazard warnings caused numerous acts like John Mellencamp, Sebastian Bach, the Black Keys, and more, to cancel or postpone their upcoming concerts.

Excited to take the stage on Thursday night at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Wisconsin, Bach had to make the difficult decision to cancel his show due to the fires. Addressing fans, he said, “This really stinks! We were super stoked to play tonight but due to the Canadian Wildfire smoke blanket of hazardous air quality index level 644 in the interest of the safety of our fans, crew, and ourselves, we unfortunately will not be able to perform an outside show for 90 minutes in these conditions.”

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Not just worried about the safety of the band and crew, but Bach added that he didn’t want to put fans in danger. “We don’t want anybody to jeopardize their health in any way. We are looking into rescheduling the show and coming back to rock with you Waukesha!”

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The Black Keys Join Sebastian Bach By Canceling Concert

Bach wasn’t the only one to have his summer plans ruined as the Black Keys pushed their show in Chicago on the advice of the city. Instead of canceling the entire show, the band opted to replace the performance with two concerts on Oct. 20 and 21.

Following right behind the Black Keys and Bach was Mellencamp. Canceling his show in Clarkson, Michigan, he shared on Instagram, “Following guidance from public health authorities, unfortunately we will not be able to perform our July 16 show in Clarkston, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre due to poor air quality.”

Mellencamp assured fans that they would receive a full refund automatically through Ticketmaster. He concluded, “We were looking forward to seeing you tonight.”

Creed Still Hoping To Entertain Fans Amid Wildfires

The fires didn’t stop there. Creed found itself writing a similar statement. “CREED’s performance tonight in Shakopee, MN has been postponed due to unsafe air conditions resulting from the ongoing Canadian wildfires. Scott, Mark, Brian and Flip were incredibly excited to perform for the sold-out crowd but given the environmental conditions and the challenges they create for the band, crew, venue, staff and attendees, the decision has been made to move the performance.”

Not canceling outright, Creed postponed the show, moving it to September 5. The band promised to return. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and look forward to seeing all the fans soon.”

While many artists have already rescheduled affected performances, the ongoing wildfire crisis continues to threaten outdoor events across the United States and Canada. Local governments are encouraging fans to monitor venue updates and local air quality advisories before attending upcoming shows.

(Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)