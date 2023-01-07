Cardi B Bashes the Price of Groceries

Cardi B is no fan of inflation.

The wealthy musician, who was raised in the Bronx, knows where she comes from. Speaking out about the price of groceries, Cardi says costs are too high.

In a recent tweet, the rap star said, “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now. You might as well eat outside!!”

In a follow-up tweet, she said, “Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at?”

Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ? 😑 pic.twitter.com/2X0Np2KyCX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Some followers wondered aloud why such a rich person would care about all this. So, Cardi shared a video on social media talking about the importance of budgets.

“When I be complaining about food prices, and y’all muthafuckas be like, ‘Ain’t you rich? Why you complaining about lettuce? Why you complaining about this?’ that goes to show me when you become successful, when you have money, you’re gonna go broke soon,” she said. “Because y’all not budgeting. I get a summary of the money that’s being spent in my home every week. So, when I’m starting to see that groceries is tripling up, it’s like, ‘Ay yo, what the fuck is going on?’”

Going to the store, she noticed “Lettuce was like $2 a couple of months ago, now it’s like fucking [$]7. Of course, I’ma say something,” she said. “‘Cause if I think that shit is crazy, I can only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood is motherfucking thinking. So, yes, I’m going to say something. The fuck! And I have a big platform, so I do want anybody that’s responsible [for] these fucking prices to put that shit the fuck down.”

According to CNN, grocery prices have risen about 12% in 2022, higher than the general rise in inflation of 7.1%. Lettuce has gone up due to a shortage caused by high temperatures and crop disease in California. Not to mention factors like the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues.

Check out what Cardi had to say below.

Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑You might as well eat outside !! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Not necessarily cause of me but if we bring enough awareness to inflation you never know https://t.co/cyV24Kzqdp — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 5, 2023

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage