Cardi B Donates $100,000 to Former Elementary School in the Bronx

Rapper and businesswoman Cardi B announced that she’s donated $100,000 to her former elementary school in the Bronx, New York City.

The artist made headlines doing so, surprising the staff and kids in school with an appearance and wearing a striking red dress in the process.

Cardi donated to her alma mater to help the institution afford more for its students. She joined New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and K. Bain, the founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, at I.S. 232 to mark the beginning of the school year.

Cardi also gave the students an inspiring story as part of her speech, talking about the importance of the public school to her career and the impact that working hard can offer a person in achieving their dreams.

Then she let the kids know about the $100,000 donation. Check out a video of the moment below.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” said Banks.

Cardi also answered questions from the students and took a group photo with them and the faculty.

“Cardi B’s commitment of $100,000 for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights,” added Banks. Thank you, Cardi.”

The rapper’s visit was part of a week-long tour organized by Community Capacity Development with Cardi to help spread the word about human justice work.

At another time, Cardi also visited locations in Queens and Brooklyn.

Twitter user Kay Angrum shared a video of Cardi walking in and the students freaking out. Angrum wrote on Twitter, “HAPPENING NOW: Cardi B announces she’s donating $100k to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student.”

