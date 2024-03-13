Carrie Underwood Admits She Lost “Respect” for Singers That Don’t Sound Like Their Albums

Carrie Underwood says she takes pride in her singing ability. So, the singer admitted it irritates her when musicians don’t sound like their albums.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Underwood explained that singers should stand by their voice and put in the work needed to keep their vocals in good shape. She said, “I love to sing, and I’ve always taken pride in the work I’ve put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good.”

One thing that she found disappointing as a listener was when a singer didn’t sound like their albums. She suggests that artists should only record songs that they can perform live.

She said, “Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating. I’d lose respect for them. Or when I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, ‘You can’t hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?’ That stuff is important to me.”

Carrie Underwood Talks Music

It’s advice that Underwood has followed in her own career that stretches back to American Idol.

In a separate interview with Howard Stern, Underwood reflected on her early career. She always had a hardworking spirit when it came to her music. She explained that she fought tooth and nail to make it in the industry, and she sort of fell into country music.

“We kind of had on this album things with a little more pop flare, and things with more country flare,” she said of her early work. “We were trying to ease me into the music industry and, you know, I definitely knew I needed to sing country music … but once the more country songs did as well as they did it was like any doubters in my universe were like, ‘Oh, okay.’”

Underwood’s goal as a young artists was just to sell enough to justify another album. Fortunately, she ended up accomplishing a lot more than that.

“I just said I wanted to sell enough to be able to make a second album,” Underwood said. “We made a second album, and I was like, ‘I just want to do well enough to make another one,’ and it was like every step of the way was more than I ever could have deserved.”

[Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM]