Carrie Underwood Announces ‘Reflection’: Her First-Ever Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World

Seven-time Grammy Award-winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood announces her first-ever residency, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which will begin December 1.

Underwood joins global music stars Celine Dion, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as the founding headliners at the Strip’s highly-anticipated new 3,500-room luxury destination opening June 24, who will also call The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas their performing home. The 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre will open its doors in November 2021 and is exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents.

The star-studded performances will begin with Celine Dion’s return to Las Vegas with a brand-new show and a special opening night performance to benefit COVID-19 Relief on Friday, November 5. Following Dion, Underwood’s first six shows will run through December 11. Perry will take the stage on Wednesday, December 29, and Bryan kicks off his six-show engagement beginning on Friday, February 11.

Of her first residency, Underwood says, “Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.”

Underwood also revealed exclusive new artwork and inspiration for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. “The show title refers to the fact that this show will reflect the amazing journey I’ve been on for the past 16 years, as well as a glimpse into what lies ahead,” she says.

Additionally, Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold to be contributed to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Underwood has been involved with the organization for more than 15 years, granting wishes since the beginning of her recording career.

Tickets, plus a limited number of VIP Premium Ticket Packages will go on sale to the public starting Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PT at axs.com. A limited number of amazing VIP Experience Upgrades will also be available, featuring Meet & Greets, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise, and more. Official Carrie Underwood Fan Club Members will get first access to tickets beginning Monday, May 17 at 10 a.m. PT. For more info on memberships, visit her website.

Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets from Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. PST to Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. PST through the Citi Entertainment® program. See complete pre-sale details here.