Carrie Underwood Breaks Down the True Meaning Behind “Give Her That,” Says “It’s Not Really a Breakup Song”

Carrie Underwood released “Give Her That” in August of 2023. It was the second preview track from her Denim & Rhinestones Deluxe Edition. As one would expect, fans fell in love with the song and have been singing along with it since it dropped. Recently, Underwood revealed the meaning behind the song.

“Give Her That” sounds like a breakup song. It’s about a man who has moved on to another woman after a breakup. Throughout the song, the narrator reveals a list of things her ex can’t give his new lover. Some of those things are material items like an old Lynyrd Skynyrd shirt or a necklace his mother gave her. In the chorus she sings about the other things that her ex will never get back You can’t give her those wild summer nights where I learned all your secrets. / Those I love yous that already fell off your lips / That part of your heart that you gave me and you can’t get back / You can’t give her that.

Carrie Underwood Discusses “You Can’t Give Her That”

In a recent social media video, Underwood explained that “Give Her That” is “A song about a relationship that is no more. And, the singer, I’m thinking about this person and they’ve moved on and that’s great and she’s great and it’s, you know, yay for you guys.”

Then, Underwood got into the deeper meaning of the song. “It’s just knowing that there’s certain things that you’re always gonna have from that person. That’s kind of what you do in relationships. You know, whether or not you want to, you’re going to leave pieces of yourself behind,” she explained. “Those are things you can’t give away to anybody else because that person will always have them. That’s kind of what it’s about.”

Underwood went on to say, “It’s not really a breakup song or longing for that person back. It’s just saying that, you know, I’ll always have a piece of you even if you’ve moved on.”

