Stagecoach 2024: How to buy tickets.

Stagecoach is the hottest festival in country music and their 2024 lineup proves it. They’re bringing some of the best acts on the charts to their festival for three days of nonstop fun. While tickets are currently limited, you still have a chance to head to the festival before they completely sell out.

Videos by American Songwriter

Stagecoach will take place between April 26th and 28th in Indio, California, and will feature a great weekend filled with exciting performers. Friday will be headlined by Eric Church, Saturday will be headlined by Miranda Lambert, and Sunday will be headlined by “Last Night” singer Morgan Wallen.

If you want to go to Stagecoach, you can get official tickets directly through StubHub. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

2024’s Stagecoach lineup could be one of the best in the history of the festival. Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll is performing on Friday, Post Malone is doing a special set of country cover songs on Saturday, and The Beach Boys will be playing on Sunday. Did we mention Willie Nelson, Diplo, and even Wiz Khalifa will be there too?

There are a lot of different ticket packages you can get to go to Stagecoach, including General Admission packages and more exclusive VIP packages. Stagecoach also offers a ticket for a special standing area close to the stage, giving you an even better view of your favorite performers in country music.

The General Admission tickets allow you to enter the festival all three days and see all of the acts. If you’re staying at a hotel nearby and are looking for a reliable way to get to the festival, Stagecoach also offers a shuttle and ticket package that can solve two problems with one ticket.

Tickets to Stagecoach are moving quickly, so if you want to see all of the best acts in country music in one festival over one weekend you need to act fast. StubHub has official tickets and you can get yours by clicking here.

Stagecoach 2024 Festival Lineup

Image Courtesy of Goldenvoice

FAQs

When do tickets for the 2024 Stagecoach Festival go on sale?

Tickets for Stagecoach 2024 are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 Stagecoach Festival?

You can buy official tickets to see Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, and more directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the 2024 Stagecoach Festival?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the 2024 iteration of Stagecoach as tickets are already on sale now.

How much do Stagecoach tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are different pricing tiers at Stagecoach, each with its own list of benefits. General Admission tickets will grant you entry into the festival for all three days while Corral Pit tickets will allow you to enter the main floor.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Ticketmaster has set a limit of 20 tickets per transaction for Stagecoach 2024. If you want to buy more tickets, you might be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular General Admission tickets to Stagecoach 2024 grant you entry to the festival and allow you to purchase food and beverages from vendors. VIP tickets give you a little more access as well as a host of benefits, including entry to exclusive areas, a dedicated location for merchandise, and much more.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 Stagecoach Festival?

It doesn’t look like there will be any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 Stagecoach Festival.

The 2024 Stagecoach Festival will take place the weekend of April 26th – 28th in Indio, California.

Is there an age restriction for the Stagecoach Festival?

There isn’t an age restriction for Stagecoach and kids 10 and under get General Admission tickets for free.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the festival’s policy. Please contact the festival directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Stagecoach Festival?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at Stagecoach?

Yes, there will be a merchandise table for festival-goers who want some fun items. VIP ticket holders will have access to exclusive merchandise tables as well.

What happens if the festival is postponed or canceled?

If the festival is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the festival is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Stagecoach through StubHub or by clicking here.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.