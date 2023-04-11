Carrie Underwood to Celebrate 15 Years as an Opry Member with Anniversary Performances

Carrie Underwood has celebrated many a milestone throughout her career and 15 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry is the latest one.

The country superstar was inducted by Garth Brooks into the legendary Opry in 2008, joining a long lineage of country icons. She will be celebrating that momentous day with two anniversary performances on the Opry stage. On May 13, Underwood will be stepping back into the circle once again to honor where she’s been and how far she’s come in those 15 years.

Fresh off of her nationwide Denim & Rhinestones Tour, set to return to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency this summer, and after having graced venues around the world, Underwood believes there is no stage quite like that at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Stepping onto that stage is nothing short of magical,” Underwood told People in 2021, recalling her 2005 Opry debut after winning the American Idol title. “I felt that everything I had ever accomplished or wished for brought me to that moment.”

She spoke then of the Opry’s legacy and the importance of remembering all those who came before, especially the female country stars who blazed a trail for artists like Underwood. “All of the women that came before us paved the way for us to be able to do what we are doing today, and the Opry is such a huge part of that incredible legacy,” she told the outlet. “In a world where everything moves so quickly and we are so used to instant gratification, the Opry is a beautiful piece of our history as country artists that we must continue to honor and cherish.”

Tickets for her anniversary shows are on sale now. The night will also feature performances from Deana Carter, Michael Ray, and more.

