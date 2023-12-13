Find Out About the New Festival Stevie Nicks, Post Malone, and Noah Kahan Are Headlining Next Year

Fans of Stevie Nicks, Post Malone, and Noah Kahan will be lovin’ life this spring when the three artists headline the inaugural Lovin’ Life Music Fest. The three-day extravaganza will take place May 3-5 in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the Uptown section of the city.

The event will feature a total of more than 40 artists performing on three stages. The other performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Early bird tickets for the festival will go on sale this Thursday, December, 14 at 8 a.m. ET, exclusively at LovinLifeMusicFest.com, while ticket packages can be purchased now at StubHub.

More About the Lovin’ Life Music Fest

The festival is being produced by the Charlotte-based Southern Entertainment company, which also has worked on such events as the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey.

“After producing events all over the East Coast, we’ve dreamt of bringing a major music festival to Charlotte, and the Lovin’ Life Music Fest is our passion project,” said Southern Entertainment co-founder Bob Durkin. “We’re thrilled to support the ongoing effort to make our hometown of Charlotte a Music City in such a big way.”

The festival is expected to be attended by 90,000 people over the course of the three days.

Stevie Nicks’ Other Tour Plans

The Lovin’ Life festival is the latest in a series of performances Nicks has lined up for next year. The Fleetwood Mac legend’s 2024 itinerary features mostly headlining gigs, although she does have one previously announced co-headlining date with Billy Joel scheduled for March 9 in Arlington, Texas. She also has one more show on her 2023 schedule, taking place on Friday, December 15 in San Francisco.

Tickets to Nicks’ upcoming concerts can be found through StubHub.

Post Malone’s and Noah Kahan’s 2024 Tour Plans

Malone’s other plans include a December 30-31 stand in Las Vegas, a February 3, 2024, show in Scottsdale, Arizona, and appearances at the Rolling Loud California and Stagecoach festivals in March and April, respectively.

As for Kahan, the Vermont singer/songwriter has more than 70 concerts on his schedule for 2024 in support of his Stick Season album. These include dates in Australia, Europe, Canada, and the U.S.