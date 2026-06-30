Carrie Underwood Reflects on Childhood Dream After Sharing Stage With Alan Jackson

On Saturday night, over 60,000 fans converged on the Nissan Stadium in Nashville for an unforgettable night highlighting the career of Alan Jackson. Although Jackson has performed in Nashville countless times, his recent show marked the end of the road for the singer. Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale was a full-blown celebration that featured more than Jackson. Luke Combs, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, and Lainey Wilson were on hand to honor the country legend. But when it came to Carrie Underwood, she couldn’t help but sing along to the voice that inspired her.

Posting a video on Twitter, Underwood stood on the side of the stage as Jackson covered “Little Bitty.” The song was released in October 1996 on his fifth studio album, Everything I Love. And speaking of love, Underwood embraced every second of the performance. She couldn’t even stop herself from singing the lyrics with Jackson.

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Life has a way of coming full circle. The very first concert I ever attended was @OfficialJackson back in 1994, and it changed my life. This little girl posing in front of his poster could have never imagined she'd one day be standing on stage at his farewell concert, celebrating… pic.twitter.com/Z8qy6dDmsi — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 29, 2026

Looking at the caption, Underwood admitted that Jackson was the first person she saw in concert. That moment changed her life. “Life has a way of coming full circle. The very first concert I ever attended was Alan Jackson back in 1994, and it changed my life. This little girl posing in front of his poster could have never imagined she’d one day be standing on stage at his farewell concert, celebrating this legendary artist whose music has been such a big part of her life. What an incredible and unforgettable night. I soaked up every moment…and we all sang along to every word!”

[RELATED: Late Country Icon’s Family Remembers Her Prophetic Words To Alan Jackson Following His Final Encore]

Carrie Underwood Not The Only Country Singer Inspired By Alan Jackson

Ending her tribute to Jackson, Underwood thanked the country icon for dedicating the majority of his life to the genre and fans. “Thank you, Alan, for inspiring generations of artists and fans. It was truly an honor to be part of your special night.”

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Underwood wasn’t the only one influenced by Jackson. Bryan also noted how the singer impacted his own career. “Where he influenced me is stay with what you know, write about what you know, be confident in what you know. Tell stories of your life because fans relate to that kind of stuff.”

More than a country singer, Jackson became one of the genre’s defining voices. Although he closed the curtain on his touring career in Nashville, the overwhelming support from artists and fans proved his music will live on forever.

(Photo by Jamie Schramm/Variety via Getty Images)