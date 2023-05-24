The B-52s’ Cindy Wilson Reveals Second Solo Album, Techno-Doused Single “Midnight”

Right before The B-52s‘ play their final shows together, the group’s singer and co-founder, Cindy Wilson, will release her second solo album, Realms, on August 25.

Marking Wilson’s first new solo music since her 2017 debut, Change, which was preceded by a 2016 EP, Sunrise, and follow-up Supernatural, on Realms single “Midnight,” she taps into her dance floor mode. Produced by electronic musician Sony Lyons, who also worked on Change, Wilson wanted to weave in all her punk and alternative roots, along with more contemporary and dreamier elements.

“Marrying her instantly recognizable vocals with a backdrop of dreamy, ambient, and dance-friendly music, Cindy Wilson has made a fresh name for herself that extends beyond her band’s legacy,” read a descriptor of Realms, “establishing herself as a singular force in her own right.”

In addition to Lyons, Realms also features contributions from longtime B-52s touring drummer Sterling Campbell and Maria Kindt on strings.

“Being in the B-52s has been a playful and creative endeavor,” said Wilson. “Doing the solo project with Suny Lyons has been too. I worked with Suny on a previous effort called ‘Change’ and enjoyed working with him, so I asked him to do the next one, ‘Realms.’ I feel the techno vibe mixed with other elements is modern and unexpected, which is beautiful.”

Wilson continued, “I got to use my strong voice emotions with the tender, and I love it. The first song, ‘Midnight,’ goes through the realms of midnight. It’s an upbeat dance dream of love at a magical hour, inviting the listener to come along. Let’s go!”

Along with her B-52s bandmates Kate Pierson, Fred Schneider and Keith Strickland, Wilson is set to close out the group’s final farewell shows, which have been extended with several more dates between June and September, including a five-night residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, Aug. 25, 26, and 30 and Sept. 2-3.

‘Realms’ Track Listing:



1. “Midnight”

2. “Overboard”

3. “Daydreamer”

4. “Wait”

5. “Hold On”

6. “Within”

7. “Delirious”

8. “Blossom”

9. “Find Me”

10. “Not Goodbye”

Photo: John Stapleton / Courtesy of Sires Call PR