The Top 10 Mariah Carey Songs

With one song, Mariah Carey has become perhaps the most successful artist in history and, thanks to that track, she will continue with that title in perpetuity.

That’s right, Carey’s song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the ultimate holiday song in a world that values that holiday—Christmas—above all else. What a genius.

But that one song, while included on this list, is not the sole subject of our inquiry here. Here, we want to examine Carey’s additional best tracks, from her big hits to her most personal ballads. So, without further ado, let’s dive into Mariah Carey’s Top 10 Songs.

10. “With You”

9. “We Belong Together”

8. “Dreamlover”

7. “Touch My Body”

6. “Hero”

5. “Shake It Off”

4. “Heartbreaker”

3. “Always Be My Baby”

2. “Fantasy”

1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage