‘The Voice’ Fan-Favorite Tom Nitti Proposes to Girlfriend Ashley Bryant Ahead of Her Debut on the Show

Earlier today, Tom Nitti, an aspiring country singer and former contestant on The Voice got down on one knee and proposed to Ashley Bryant. The two met while Nitti was on the show. Bryant will compete during season 25.

Nitti was a fan-favorite during season 24 of The Voice. Then, he abruptly left the show due to personal reasons. After some time passed, he revealed that he stepped away from the competition to fight for custody of his kids in court. In the social media post detailing his reason for leaving, he also announced that he had found “Real and true love” with Bryant during his time on The Voice.

Earlier today, Bryant shared a series of photos showing the big moment. Photos show Nitti on one knee while popping the question, the happy couple embracing, and more. Additionally, Bryant showed off the rock he put on her finger in one of the photos.

In the caption, Bryant wrote, “I never believed in the ‘One day it will all make sense’ quote until now. My heart is so full.”

Tom Nitti’s New Fiancée Ashley Bryant Will Compete on The Voice

Nitti may have had to step away from the competition, but his bride-to-be is looking to dominate this year. Yesterday, she posted some photos of her on the set of The Voice and shared her excitement about the new season.

“SEASON 25 OF THE VOICE PREMIERS TONIGHT?!?!? Is this real or am I dreaming,” she wrote in the caption. Then, she urged her followers to tune in throughout the Blind Audition phase of the show to see her perform.

“Keep in mind, not every audition will air tonight/tomorrow. There’s a bunch of us,” she wrote. “So if you don’t see me this week (you probably won’t), there’s still two more weeks full of Blind Auditions. Keep tuning in tonight and every Monday and Tuesday to see all of my talented friends that I hold so close to my heart,” she added.

Bryant was right, she did not appear in last night’s season premiere. However, another round of Blind Auditions airs tonight starting at 8/7c on NBC.

