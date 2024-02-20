Alice Cooper Announces Too Close For Comfort UK Tour 2024: How to Get Tickets

Iconic Rock and Rock Hall of Famer Alice Cooper has just announced the upcoming Too Close For Comfort Tour in 2024. The tour will span the United Kingdom and will feature supporting acts The Meffs, Primal Scream, and Glen Matlock from the Sex Pistols.

The Too Close For Comfort Tour 2024 will start at the Glasgow Ovo Arena on October 14 and close at London Eventim Apollo on October 21, unless additional tour dates are added.

Sick Things of the UK! Alice Cooper is creeping closer than ever with the Too Close For Comfort Tour this October. Get ready for a night of shock and rock that will haunt your dreams.



Tickets go on sale on February 23 at 10 am local



🎟️: https://t.co/7CGJIDUmeG pic.twitter.com/9pX61lju6Z — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) February 20, 2024

A presale event for the tour will start on Wednesday, February 21. Fans can sign up for the event via Cooper’s website. After the presale event, tickets will be available for general sale on February 23 at 10:00 am local. You can snag your tickets through Cooper’s website (via AXS) or through Ticketmaster or Stubhub. If tickets sell out (which they likely will), we recommend taking a look at Stubhub for third-party tickets.

Cooper is known for touring nonstop. His last tour was the Freaks On Parade Tour with Rob Zombie and the first leg of the Too Close For Comfort Tour in 2023.

Alice Cooper can still perform one hell of a show, complete with live snakes and guillotines. UK-based fans need to jump on this ASAP!

October 14 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Ovo Arena (with Primal Scream and The Meffs)

October 16 – Birmingham, UK – Birmingham Utilita Arena (with Primal Scream and The Meffs)

October 17 – Manchester, UK – Manchester AO Arena (with Primal Scream and The Meffs)

October 18 – Leeds, UK – Leeds First Direct Arena (with Primal Scream and The Meffs)

October 20 – London, UK – London Eventim Apollo (with Glen Matlock and The Meffs)

October 21 – London, UK – London Eventim Apollo (with Glen Matlock and The Meffs)

Photo by Didier Messens/Redferns

