Orville Peck Announces North American Tour in 2024

The outlaw cowboy is back for a new tour this summer! Country/indie artist Orville Peck will trek through the United States and Canada this year on the very extensive Stampede Tour. He won’t be riding into the sunset alone, either. The Orville Peck 2024 Tour will feature multiple special guests and openers, including Durand Jones, The War And Treaty, Goldie Boutilier, Jaime Wyatt, Nikki Lane, Debbii Dawson, Gold Star, Emily Nenni, and Vincent Neil Emerson for select concerts. This is going to be a huge event that will roll on well into October!

The Orville Peck 2024 Tour will begin on May 28 in Asheville, North Carolina at Rabbit Rabbit with support from Durand Jones and Debii Dawson. The tour will close on October 20 in Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount with support from Nikki Lane and Vincent Neil Emerson.

After taking a look at Peck’s social media and website, it doesn’t look like there are any artist presale events for the tour. Select dates appear to have AXS presale events, which you can access from Peck’s website. However, on Ticketmaster, there are a few different VIP packages available for presale, as well as a Citi cardmember presale.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 5 at 10:00 am local. The presale events will likely sell out at least a few of the tour dates. If your chosen concert is sold out, check out what’s available over at Stubhub. It’s backed by the FanProtect Program, meaning you won’t have to worry about getting scammed or sold fake tickets. It’s definitely worth trying!

Tickets are going to sell out lightning-fast for this tour. Get your tickets now before it’s too late!

May 28 — Asheville, NC — Rabbit Rabbit (with Durand Jones and Debii Dawson)

May 30 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater (with Durand Jones and Debii Dawson)

May 31 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Durand Jones and Debii Dawson)

June 1 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park (with Durand Jones and Debii Dawson)

June 3 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live! – Outdoor (with Durand Jones and Debii Dawson)

June 4 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (with Durand Jones and Debii Dawson)

June 5 — Grand Rapids, MI — TBA (with Durand Jones and Debii Dawson)

June 7 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion (with Durand Jones and Debii Dawson)

June 8 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center (with Durand Jones and Debii Dawson)

June 9 — Indianapolis, IN — Rock the Ruins (with Durand Jones and Debii Dawson)

June 11 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory (with Durand Jones and Debii Dawson)

June 13 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (with Durand Jones and Debii Dawson)

June 14 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee (with Durand Jones and Debii Dawson)

June 29 — Asbury Park, NJ — The Stone Pony Summer Stage (with Goldie Boutilier)

June 30 — Washington, DC — The Anthem (with The War And Treaty and Goldie Boutilier)

July 01 — Lewiston, NY — Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater (with The War And Treaty and Goldie Boutilier)

July 03 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage (with The War And Treaty and Goldie Boutilier)

July 04 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest

July 08 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre (with Goldie Boutilier)

July 10 — Edmonton, AB — Midway (with Goldie Boutilier)

July 11 — Edmonton, AB — Midway (with Goldie Boutilier)

July 14 — Winnipeg, MB — Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 27 — Newport, RI — Newport Folk Festival

July 28 — Harrisburg, PA — Riverfront Park (with Jaime Wyatt and Gold Star)

July 30 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory (with Jaime Wyatt and Gold Star)

August 1 — Kansas City, MO — GrindersKC (with Jaime Wyatt and Gold Star)

August 2 — Saint Charles, IA — Hinterland Music Festival

August 3 — Omaha, NE — The Admiral (with Jaime Wyatt and Gold Star)

August 5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Jones Assembly (with Jaime Wyatt and Gold Star)

August 6 — Santa Fe, NM — Santa Fe Brewing Company (with Jaime Wyatt and Gold Star)

August 8 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium (with Jaime Wyatt and Gold Star)

August 9 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union Event Center (with Gold Star)

September 24 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Nikki Lane and Emily Nenni)

September 25 — Woodinville, WA — Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery (with Nikki Lane and Emily Nenni)

September 27 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (with Nikki Lane and Emily Nenni)

September 28 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium (with Nikki Lane and Emily Nenni)

September 29 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium (with Nikki Lane and Emily Nenni)

October 1 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU (with Nikki Lane and Emily Nenni)

October 2 — Phoenix, AZ — Mesa Amphitheatre (with Nikki Lane and Emily Nenni)

October 16 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway (with Nikki Lane and Vincent Neil Emerson)

October 18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met presented by Highmark (with Nikki Lane and Vincent Neil Emerson)

October 19 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount (with Nikki Lane and Vincent Neil Emerson)

October 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount (with Nikki Lane and Vincent Neil Emerson)

