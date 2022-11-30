‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics

CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer.

When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”

Host Carly Pearce will tribute St. Nick with “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Man With the Bag.” Pearce also teams up with 2023 Grammy Award Best New Artist nominee Molly Tuttle for a bluegrass medley of classics: “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Christmas Time’s A-Comin.’”

Along with tried and true tunes, the show will also feature original holiday songs by Dan + Shay and Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman. The duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney will perform their pair of new songs, “Officially Christmas” and “Holiday Party,” while Chapman pledges “Precious Promise,” the closing track on his 1995 album, The Music of Christmas.

“SO excited & honored to be your host again this year for @cma Country Christmas!” Pearce wrote on Instagram at the time of the show’s announcement. “Y’all tune in Thursday, December 8th.” Pearce co-hosted the 2021 CMA Country Christmas special with Gabby Barrett.

Set decorations were supplied by Balsam Hill. Fans can purchase items they see on the show in Balsam Hill’s CMA collection, which includes artificial trees, a musical snow globe, lanterns, red magnolia tree picks, an outdoor potted arrangement adorned with ornaments, and more.

The show will air on ABC December 8 at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

Photo Credit: Josh Brasted/CMA