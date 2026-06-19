Country Singer Breaks Silence on “Freak” Incident That Led To Canceled Connecticut Show

Getting his start penning songs for Cole Swindell and Joe Nichols, country singer Tyler Farr celebrated his first top 10 hit with 2013’s “Redneck Crazy”. Two years later, he scored his first chart-topper with 2015’s “A Guy Walks into a Bar”. Building a dedicated fan base throughout the last decade, the 42-year-old Missouri native looked forward to performing for crowds at the Goshen Stampede in Connecticut on June 13. Unfortunately, a severe injury sustained at his home forced Farr to back out the day of the performance.

Fortunately, the “Whiskey in My Water” singer is seemingly en route to a full recovery. Six days later, Farr hopped on social media to shed some light on the incident that left him hospitalized. The bad news? He was unresponsive for about two minutes. The good news? “We got some great songs written.”

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Tyler Farr Thanks Fans For Prayers and Well Wishes

In a video uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday (June 17), Tyler Farr explained how a severe concussion momentarily derailed a writers’ retreat on his Tennessee farm.

“Yeah, I was unresponsive for about two minutes… a buddy of mine was driving a pickup truck. I was on the tailgate,” he began. “It wasn’t nobody’s fault. Believe it or not, it was not mine, ’cause that was the first thing I asked when I became responsive. It was just a, kind of a freak deal, pothole. Riding on the tailgate, I was in the middle, had nothing to hold on to. See ya.”

Continuing, Farr added, “What I was told, that’s what happened. I was unresponsive for a minute or so. We got some great songs written.”

He’s Back on the Road

While apologizing for missing last week’s show in Connecticut, Tyler Farr assured fans he is on the road to recovery—and in general.

The “Hello Goodbye” singer is headed to Morgan Hill, California, to play the Boots & Brews Festival with Jordan Davis, Gretchen Wilson, and Kaden Morris.

[RELATED: Tyler Farr Talks Collaborating with Jelly Roll]

“I love country music,” Farr concluded. “I’ll keep singing it till they put me in the ground. We love you.”

Fans flocked to the comments to express well wishes, with one remarking, “Could be your next hit song Tyler.”

Featured image by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images