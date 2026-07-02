Country Star Lands Surprise Cameo in Glen Powell’s Upcoming Music Comedy

After spending over a decade in country music, Hardy is looking for a change. But instead of exploring other genres, the singer seems to have his eyes set on Hollywood. Over the last few months, Universal Pictures promoted its upcoming comedy, The Comeback King. Helmed by Judd Apatow, the film will feature Glen Powell as a country singer who looks to find stardom once again. But aside from Powell, it appears that Hardy will make his acting debut.

With The Comeback King centered on country music, it seemed only fitting that the film would have more than a few cameos. Speaking with Audacy’s Katie Neal about the project, Hardy struggled when it came to acting. “It’s the hardest acting I’ve ever had to do because of how funny it is and the lines that got fed to me and the other person in the scene in real time and they’re like, ‘okay, now say this.’”

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Not wanting to ruin the film for fans, Hardy picked his words carefully as he compared it to another classic comedy. “I felt like I was watching SuperBad, but I was like the actor. And I was laughing not because the line was funny, but because I know how funny it’s going to be when I see it, if that makes sense.”

[RELATED: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Lainey Wilson Surprise HARDY and Karen Fairchild on Stage, Perform Two Little Big Town Hits]

Hardy Not The Only Country Singer In ‘The Comeback King’

During the production, Hardy explained that he got to spend a few minutes with the actor between shots. And he promised that Powell fully embraced country music for the role. “I got to sit in a room and he… I don’t think this is giving too much away. He’s already been talking about it, but he’s immersed himself into the culture. It reminds me of what Post Malone did where he didn’t just come here and write with all the big people. He wanted to write with the songwriters and learn about all that.”

Thanks to Powell’s commitment to the role, The Comeback King is shaping up to be one of the biggest comedies of 2027. Hitting theaters on February 5, 2027, Hardy revealed that the movie will feature more than just himself. “There’s a lot of cameos…I don’t know if I know many people that haven’t been involved in it.”

Hardy’s acting debut may be brief, but it sounds like it won’t be the only surprise waiting for fans. If his comments are any indication, The Comeback King will be packed with recognizable faces from across country music.

(Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images)













