Country Star Shares Hopeful Update on Daughter After Hospital Stay

Not long ago, Rory Feek’s daughter, Indy, needed a life flight after fluid started to accumulate around her heart. Thankfully, first responders and doctors were able to stabilize Indy. But her time in the hospital wasn’t over, as she required open-heart surgery. Keeping fans updated on Indy’s health, Feek and his family were stunned by the mountain of support they received during the time. And thankfully, the country singer had only great news to share when Indy finally got to come home.

Sharing an update with fans on his Substack, Feek was all smiles as he documented the last week with Indy. “Yesterday afternoon, eight days after going back to the children’s hospital in Austin. we finally got word that Indy was free and clear to come home. I think they kept her for even longer than they’d planned, just to be extra confident we wouldn’t find ourselves back there anytime soon.”

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Grateful to finally put the hospital behind him, Feek was still processing the reception from fans. “Honestly, the outpouring of love from everyone – some we know and most we’ll probably never met – that we’ve received in the last few weeks, has been absolutely humbling for our whole family.”

[RELATED: Country Star Shares Emotional Update as His 12-Year-Old Daughter Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery]

Excited to be back home, Feek and Indy kept their return simple by taking a walk on their farm. And according to the singer, Indy was ready to get back to her bed. “PS: Indy’s doing amazing and looking and feeling better than ever. Pretty much completely her old self. And although she’s excited about getting back to sleeping in her big girl bedroom…for the next few nights, Mama’s not taking any chances.”

Fans continued to offer kind words to the family. “So thankful Indy is doing better. The Lord answers prayers. Continued prayers for healing. God Bless. Another person added, “Thank you to the skilled doctors and nurses that repaired this child’s heart! Without their skills and talents, the outcome might not have been so good!”

Among all the love they received was none other than Randy Travis. The country music icon took a moment to celebrate the encouraging update, adding his voice to the countless fans who had followed Indy’s journey from the very beginning. “Prayers answered. So happy Indy is back home and doing so well! We love y’all.”

Keeping Indy close for the next few days, Feek couldn’t truly express his feelings at the moment. But he promised, “We’re just thankful.”



(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)