Country Stars Take Over ESPN: Jelly Roll Named Guest Picker as Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman Set To Perform on ‘College Gameday’

With the weekend already here, college football prepared to take over Saturday yet again with hard-hitting matchups. Looking at the schedule, No. 11 Tennessee will face off against No. 6 Alabama. At the same time, No. 20 USC will try to cripple No. 13 Notre Dame. Among all the games tomorrow, most eyes will be on No. 9 Georgia going up against No. 5 Ole Miss. Wanting to highlight the SEC showdown, College GameDay will be on hand in Athens, Georgia, to kick off the day. And it seems that College GameDay decided to bring a little country with them, thanks to Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Bailey Zimmerman.

As Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Rece Davis, and Kirk Herbstreit discuss some of the weekend’s top games, they will find themselves with a little extra company as ESPN announced Jelly Roll as the guest picker. Each weekend, College GameDay invites a different celebrity to take part in the festivities and to give some insight into some of the key matchups.

Country music star turned celebrity guest picker 🙌



See you Saturday in Athens, @JellyRoll615! pic.twitter.com/AAG5tBrn3v — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2025

Luke Combs & Bailey Zimmerman Offering A “Backup Plan” On ‘College GameDay’

Aside from showing his love of Tennessee, Jelly Roll found himself a part of college football history when his song “Get By” was used as the ESPN anthem in 2024. It’s a fitting moment for the Nashville native, whose rise from local favorite to national spotlight continues to mirror the spirit of the game itself.

Jelly Roll won’t be the only country star on College GameDay as both Combs and Zimmerman are set to perform. Posting the exciting news on their Instagram page, the show wrote, “Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs are performing live on College GameDay this Saturday!”

Although College GameDay didn’t announce which song the pair would be performing, fans of the singers remember their collaboration on the No. 1 hit song “Backup Plan”, which released in May.

While the college football games don’t kick off until noon, fans can expect an electric start to the day as both country music and sports collide. And to make it even better, Zimmerman won’t just be performing with Combs. ESPN was sure to add, “Stick around after the show if you’re in Athens to hear Bailey Zimmerman perform two additional songs.”

With a day full of football, country music, and memorable moments, don’t miss College GameDay airing on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. ET/PT on ESPN.

(Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)