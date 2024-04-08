Watch Lainey Wilson Deliver an Unforgettable Performance of “Country’s Cool Again” at the CMT Music Awards

Lainey Wilson walked into the Moody Center tonight with two nominations to her name. The Louisiana native is up for Female Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. No matter who takes home the trophies in those categories, Wilson made sure the audience and those watching at home came away with the win. After all, they got to watch her perform her latest single “Country’s Cool Again” on the CMT Music Awards stage.

Every time Wilson takes the stage, she proves that she deserves the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award she won last November. To say that she’s a high-energy performer would be an understatement. At the same time, her unique fashion sense adds another layer to her electric performances. Her turn at tonight’s CMT Music Awards was no exception. While performing her latest single, she proved that no stage is big enough to hold her fiery presence. So, she took the show to the front row to dance with members of the audience before heading back to the stage to finish the song.

Lainey Wilson Is One of the Hardest-Working Artists in Country Music

Wilson is without a doubt one of the hardest-working stars in country music. For instance, she kicked off her Country’s Cool Again Tour last month with a short run in Australia. Then, she returned to the United States for a run of awards shows. She took home trophies at last week’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. She also took the stage with Jelly Roll for a stunning performance of “Save Me” that still has fans talking. Next week, she’ll be in Belfast, Northern Ireland to kick off the European leg of her tour. Next month, she’ll kick off the North American leg of her tour with a two-night stand at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville.

Her “Save Me” duet partner, Jelly Roll talked about her work ethic in an interview earlier this year. “I pride myself on being a really hard worker. This is what I say to people: I do the stuff that other people in this town won’t do. Lainey Wilson does the stuff that I won’t do,” he said. “She is willing. She is working.”

He then recalled the time he met Wilson on the American Idol set. She was running late, exhausted, and looking frazzled. Jelly Roll asked if she was OK. “She was like, ‘Man, I had to wake up at five o’clock this morning to catch a flight, and had a layover at such and such for five hours. I leave here and got a 4 a.m. flight tomorrow to do a corporate show at three in the afternoon, then I gotta fly to another city to perform with Luke Combs,’” he recalled. “These are commercial flights. This girl was running on fumes. Her work ethic is next level,” he added.

