Cyndi Lauper’s Debut Album Got a Boost From Two Members of a Soon-To-Be Hit Band in 1983

The Hooters seemed to pop out of nowhere to become MTV staples in the middle of the 80s. Hailing from Philadelphia, the band scored on rock and pop radio with several singles from their 1985 LP Nervous Night. They even opened the Philadelphia portion of the Live Aid show.

Many people at the time didn’t realize that the band’s two core members played a crucial role in another huge 80s album. Or that one of them co-wrote a monster hit from that same album.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hooters to the Rescue

Rob Hyman and Eric Bazilian played together in various Philadelphia-era bands throughout the 70s. Because they were messing around with a melodica, sometimes known as a hooter, in the studio one day while forming a new band in 1980, they called that new collective The Hooters.

The Hooters built up a reputation as an excellent live act in the Philly area. They opened for some A-list rock bands who passed through town. In 1983, Hyman and Bazilian netted a sort of side gig that helped change the trajectory of their band’s career.

In their early days of playing together in the 70s, they were once joined in a band by Rick Chertoff. Chertoff had moved from playing to the production side of things. He gained a new client in 1983 who needed some musical assistance. That client was Cyndi Lauper.

‘Unusual’ Assistance

Play video

Cyndi Lauper had sung lead on a failed album by her former band Blue Angel in 1980. Once that band crumbled, he toiled singing in clubs and taking odd jobs for a few years. But she eventually found a solo record deal, coming into it with her potent, unique singing voice and underrated songwriting chops.

Since she didn’t have a band, Chertoff suggested that she work with Bazilian and Hyman. The two men were given the list of songs that Lauper planned to cut, a list that included some covers and a few originals. They made demos to help form the foundation for what Lauper would record.

Even though she was making her first album as a solo artist, Lauper had strong opinions on the music, often making Bazilian and Hyman change course at the last moment. The two rolled with it and helped the album, titled She’s So Unusual, develop its sonic character. Their contributions to one of the album’s singles helped Lauper hit another level of success.

“Time” Passages

As the process of making She’s So Unusual was winding down, Lauper and Chertoff agreed that there was still something missing. Lauper brought a title that she pulled out of a TV guide listing to Hyman, suggesting they try to write a song out of it. They called the song “Time After Time”.

Hyman not only helped write the massive hit single, but he also developed the music on the synthesizer and sang harmonies. Bazilian chipped in on guitar, including the distinctive riff that starts the song. “Time After Time” earned a place as one of the most beloved ballads of the decade.

With the success of She’s So Unusual adding a nice notch in their belts, Bazilian and Hyman turned their attention back to The Hooters. It wasn’t long before they’d secured a major label deal, leading to the impressive success of Nervous Night.

(Photo by Ebet Roberts/Getty Images)