Dan + Shay Become Just the Second Country Duo in History To Achieve Rare Music Milestone

Back in January 2018, Dan + Shay released the lead single of their third self-titled album called “Tequila.” While the album peaked at No. 1 on the US Top Country Albums chart, “Tequila” dominated the airwaves. It snagged No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs and the US Country Airplay charts. If that wasn’t enough, the track also scored a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Now, nearly 9 years after its release, “Tequila” helped Dan + Shay make country music history.

According to the latest numbers, “Tequila” has earned Diamond status in both Canada and the United States. A rare achievement by Dan + Shay, as they were only the second duo in country music to cross the milestone. As for overall country acts, the duo joined Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, and Garth Brooks.

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With Dan + Shay celebrating the Diamond certification, the duo shared a message on Instagram. Aside from the music video, the caption read, “The words ‘thank you’ don’t even begin to express the amount of gratitude we feel right now. This song has changed our lives in SO many ways and we are so proud to celebrate this milestone with all of you. Much love and cheers to the next 10 MILLION units!”

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Fans Call “Tequila” “One In A TEN-Quila Million”

Celebrating alongside Dan + Shay were the fans who helped “Tequila” gain those 10 million units. “Still my favorite song to sing at the top of my lungs in the studio at the radio. Congrats!” Another person added, “You could say it’s one in a TEN-quila million.” And for one person, there was no song that compared. “Best Dan + Shay song ever! Can’t believe it’s finally Diamond certified! Congrats.”

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A moment that Dan + Shay would cherish, the duo wasn’t finished leaving their mark on country music. After “Tequila,” the group released four other albums – one of which was a Christmas double album. Their latest, Young, hit streaming platforms back in August. Add that to the numerous awards and millions of albums sold, and Dan + Shay had plenty to celebrate. But even after nearly nine years, fans were still raising a glass to “Tequila.”



(Photo by Michael Owen Baker/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)