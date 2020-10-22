Fans of D’Angelico Guitars and fine craftsmanship will want to take a look at the guitar manufacturer’s latest offerings: seven new Limited-Edition Deluxe Series guitars. When they say limited, they mean it. Only 50 pieces of each (per finish) will be offered worldwide.

Featuring custom electronics exclusive to the D’Angelico Deluxe Series from Seymour Duncan and TV Jones, premium tonewoods, and all-new finishes, the Deluxe Series will see the addition of all-new takes on the Atlantic, Brighton, Bedford SH, DC, SS, 175, and Mini DC.

D’Angelico Deluxe Series Limited Edition Family

The guitars are now available at select US dealers, with a starting price of $1499.

Information for each of the models, taken from their press announcement, is below and at the manufacturer’s website here:

D’Angelico Deluxe Bedford SH Limited Edition (Matte Walnut)

Deluxe Bedford SH

The Deluxe Bedford SH Limited Edition is back in three stunning new colors. A semi-hollow spin on our flagship solid-body and tonal dream machine, the Bedford SH features two Seymour Duncan Five-Two’s in the neck and middle positions followed by a Seymour Duncan SM-1b mini-humbucker in the bridge, creating a full-bodied yet remarkably articulate tonal profile, while a 5-way blade makes tone selection simple. Featuring a sleek, modern f-hole design on the upper bout, the Bedford SH integrates a warm acoustic element into its three-pickup electronics configuration. Now available in Matte Charcoal, Matte Walnut and Matte Surf Green—only 50 pieces each, worldwide.

Deluxe Brighton

Emerging as a fan favorite in the solid-body collection, the Deluxe Brighton Limited Edition is a curvy double-cutaway offering warm vintage tone. Featuring deep cutaways that provide easy access to the entire fingerboard and a lightweight body design, the Brighton prioritizes playability in every sense. Exceptional Seymour Duncan Seth Lover A4’s paired with a swamp ash body offer sweet, lush tone and endless sustain, while an ebony fingerboard with medium-jumbo Jescar frets on a natural satin neck make for premium feel. Now available in Matte Charcoal, Matte Walnut and Matte Surf Green—only 50 pieces each, worldwide. MAP $1499.99

D’Angelico Deluxe Atlantic (Matte Surf Green)

Deluxe Atlantic

A re-imagination of a classic shape, the Deluxe Atlantic Limited Edition is a powerful single-cutaway solid-body with a deep belly cut and slim body depth. Strapped with the all-new Seymour Duncan Seth Lover A4 humbuckers, the Atlantic boasts deep, rich tones that can snap into crystalline single-coil sounds by way of its push/pull coil-splitting tone knobs. A satin-finished, slim-C neck shape and ebony fingerboard guarantee ultimate comfort and playability. Now available in Matte Charcoal, Matte Walnut and Matte Surf Green—only 50 pieces each, worldwide. MAP $1499.99

Deluxe SS

The Deluxe SS Limited Edition is a modern semi-hollow in a league of its own. All new Seymour Duncan Seth Lover A4 humbuckers offer a new level of depth and dimension in their rich, full-bodied tone, while a standard three-way toggle switch and coil-splitting push/pull tone knobs allow for seamless tonal variation. The Deluxe SS’s laminated maple construction offers warm semi-hollow tones with an edge of bright articulation, while an ebony fingerboard on a slim C-shape neck profile offers supreme playability. Now available in Matte Charcoal, Matte Walnut, and Matte Surf Green—only 50 pieces each, worldwide. MAP $1999.99

Deluxe Mini DC

Introducing the Deluxe Mini DC Limited Edition—a fourteen-inch-wide double cutaway semi-hollow offering the perfect balance between semi-hollow construction and ergonomic comfort. The Mini DC’s undersized body, sleek headstock and slim C-shape neck profile combine to create a lightweight design perfect for players who want total control over their instrument. Strapped with Seymour Duncan Seth Lover A4 humbuckers and coil-splitting push/pull tone knobs, the Deluxe Mini DC Limited Edition offers a wide palette of lush, colorful tones. Available in Matte Charcoal, Matte Walnut and Matte Surf Green—only 50 pieces each, worldwide. MAP $1999.99

Deluxe DC

The Deluxe DC Limited Edition is a performance-driven double cutaway semi-hollow boasting sweet, crystalline tone. Seymour Duncan’s remarkable Seth Lover A4 humbuckers offer visceral depth and robust dimension while a standard three-way toggle switch and coil-splitting push/pull tone knobs allow for easy tonal variation. An ebony fingerboard paired with the DC’s 16-inch-wide semi-hollow body makes for untempered sustain, while an optional D’Angelico Shield Tremolo offers ethereal vibrato. Available in Matte Charcoal, Matte Walnut, and Matte Surf Green—only 50 pieces each, worldwide. MAP $1999.99

D’Angelico Deluxe 175 Limited Edition (Matte Charcoal)

Deluxe 175

Re-introducing the Deluxe 175 Limited Edition, a dizzying display of modern aesthetics and vintage-inspired features. Hosting two TV Jones DA-Tron humbuckers and coil-splitting push/pull tone knobs, the 175 ranges from throaty rockabilly to feathery acoustic tones with ease. A fully-hollow sixteen-inch-wide and nearly three-inch-deep body paired with the D’Angelico Shield Tremolo offers acoustic warmth and waves of sustain, all while a slim neck profile and ebony fingerboard promise player-friendly comfort. Available in Matte Charcoal, Matte Walnut and Matte Surf Green—only 50 pieces each, worldwide. MAP $1999.99