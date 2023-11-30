Pete Doherty Shares Heartbreak of Still Listening to Amy Winehouse’s Music “Most Days”

Knowing the price of fame, some of the most talented artists often succumb to the entrapment of drugs. For Pete Doherty, one of the frontmen of the Libertines, his struggles with drug addiction come as a constant reminder of the friends he lost along the way. Eventually getting sober, the musician documented his addictions in the new film Stranger In My Own Skin. While taking several years to complete, Doherty feels lucky to be alive. As for the friends he lost, like singer Amy Winehouse, he noted he still listens to her music daily.

With the music industry well aware of Winehouse’s struggles with alcohol, it still came as a shock in July 2011, when at 27 years old, the singer passed away from alcohol poisoning. Already losing a close friend, Doherty lost another friend, Alan Wass, after he struggled with heroin. While both are constantly in his thoughts, the poet admitted, “It’s quite difficult for me to talk about.”

Discussing his career in music with Rolling Stone UK, Doherty explained how much of an impact the two had on him, claiming, “Both Amy and Alan Wass, I listen to their music most days. So, I do think about it all, but I’d rather not just say offhand comments. My heart breaks when I think about some things and this is just one of them.”

Pete Doherty Gained Support From Bandmate

When asked about his own struggles with addiction, Doherty insisted it was a miracle for him to still be alive. “It’s taken some absolutely unearthly skills for me to be standing here. Well, not standing, but slouching. I think I’ve been pretty on my toes, to be honest, dodging bullets. I’m full of holes but the bones are just about holding together. I’m battle-scarred and stumbling, but still here.”

Another close friend and bandmate of Doherty, Carl Barat, continued to support the musician as he fought with addiction and sobriety. While it wasn’t always easy given that Barat struggled with mental health issues, he noted, “I always did my best to be supportive and understanding because we all have these problems and were never able to name them.”

(Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)