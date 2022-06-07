Kid Rock Refuses to Apologize to Oprah Winfrey After Explicit Rant

In 2019 at a Nashville concert, Kid Rock went on a drunken rant declaring “fuck Oprah Winfrey and fuck Joy Behar” while on stage.

Now, three years later in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson on his Originals show, Kid Rock gave Carlson a tour of his Nashville Ranch. He also sat down with Carlson to discuss the event in which he said, “I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and fuckin’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] fuck Oprah…”

The rockstar was also trying to fire shots at comedian Kathy Griffin, but instead drunkenly went after Kathy Lee Gifford. He remarked how he “was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it, I’m like ‘fuck Kathy Lee Gifford.’” It turns out he and Gifford were friends throughout the year.

Along with his diss on Oprah, Kid Rock declared that he was “uncancelable,” explaining that “I don’t give a fuck and I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to. No record companies. No corporate interests. No nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

Kid Rock recently released an 18-track album Bad Reputation that sets the record straight and is currently on tour. Check out the tour dates here.