Dolly Parton Mourns the Death of “Dear Friend” and ‘9 to 5’ Co-Star: “I Will Miss Him Greatly”

Throughout his career on the silver screen, Dabney Coleman expressed his love for acting by starring in over 175 films. Winning several awards over the years, the actor worked on films like On Golden Pond, Tootsie, You’ve Got Mail, WarGames, Cloak & Dagger, and even 9 to 5. The actor also shared his voice in animated shows like Recess. Sadly, on May 16, news broke that Coleman passed away at his home in Santa Monica, California. With many stars paying tribute to the late actor, Dolly Parton was sure to add her name to the list as she praised the actor.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Dolly shared her love for Coleman as the two spent a great deal of time together when he worked on 9 to 5. In the film, Dolly, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin decide to join forces and take down their superior, played by Coleman, who exhibited sexist behavior. Although not afraid to play the bad guy, Dolly shared the man behind the actor. She wrote, “Dabney was a great actor and became a dear friend. He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5. He was funny, deep and smart. We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly as many people will.”

Dolly Parton Not The Only One Remembering Dabney Coleman

While sharing the news of his passing, Coleman’s daughter Quincy Coleman, shared a heartfelt message about her father. “My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity. As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery.”

Although enjoying his time in Hollywood, Coleman also focused on his life at home and his four children, Kelly, Randy, Meghan, and Quincy. While ending her statement, Quincy added, “A teacher, a hero and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy eternally.”

